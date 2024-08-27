Travis Scott Does "Drugs You Should Try It" Justice With Equally Trippy Music Video

Travis Scott has successfully brought his fan-favorite mixtape to streaming services in DAYS BEFORE RODEO . This 2014 project holds a special place in the hearts of La Flame's fans for a lot of reasons. It's got some of his best-ever songs it, it shows the growth and development of the dark, psychedelic sound that they know him for. Additionally, the tape sees Travis at arguably his hungriest and most untamed state yet. When you combine all of the aspects together, you are getting a nostalgic version of the Houston artist that we probably won't get ever again, given where he is creatively and in hip-hop overall. While that might be sad for some, it makes songs by Travis Scott like "Drugs You Should Try It" all the more special.

When we said DBR has some of his highest creative genius on it, "Drugs You Should Try It" is one of the tracks. Compared to the rest of nocturnal Southern trap you are getting on this project; this song sticks out in a good way. The guitar is such an iconic part of it, as well as the trippy, rapid-fire hi-hats. Furthermore, Scott is at his most vulnerable as he talks about loving someone, as well as all of their druggy escapades together. Ask most hardcore Scott fans and they will have this song in their top five or top 10 all-time for all these reasons listed. Adding to the cult-like aspect of the record, Travis has decided to release a music video for "DYSTI". Like the content of the song, the visuals are equally woozy and spacey, including shots of La Flame falling down in slow-mo.