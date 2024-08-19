Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo": 5 Songs That Laid The Foundation For "Rodeo"

To celebrate the tenth anniversary and upcoming DSP re-release of Travis Scott's fan-favorite mixtape, we're applauding its indelible influence.

Newer Travis Scott fans are in for a treat from earlier in his discography this Friday (August 23), but for the rest of us... this isn't our first rodeo. La Flame will drop his 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo on digital streaming platforms for the first time this week, celebrating its tenth anniversary and teasing the inclusion of more tracks from that era's vault. All this excitement around this re-release led many die-hards to look back at the DBR days quite fondly. The project has some of this catalog's most beloved tracks to this day, and as its title suggests, it proved crucial to the development and massive success of its successor, the 2015 studio album Rodeo.

As such, we're taking a look today at just five of Travis Scott's songs on Days Before Rodeo that paved the way for what he achieved on Rodeo, although you could say that about the whole mixtape. Of course, there's a very specific and connected lineage to highlight: DBR owes much of its identity to the Houston superstar's first tape, 2013's Owl Pharaoh. Thus, Rodeo is an even more extended development of many of those original ideas. But when it comes to rapping performances, production styles, and the psychedelic aesthetics that Travis is so renowned for today, DBR is what really started to nurture these key elements of his discography and artistry. His 2015 album sent these elements into the stratosphere of mainstream hip-hop. But these five tracks, in no particular order, are what made them compelling in the first place.

"The Prayer"

Ever since this intro track kicked off Days Before Rodeo, Travis Scott has had an undeniable penchant for amazing opening cuts. "The Prayer" sets up this precedent instrumentally with cinematic organs, string arrangements, regal keys, sharp percussion, and a disorienting but intoxicating outro. His performance, unencumbered by Owl Pharoah's pitched-down vocal doubling, also points to more clear and cold-blooded verses on his 2015 studio album. Perhaps most importantly, this record also parallels many of the thematic and structural opening motifs of Rodeo's opener, "Pornography." "The Prayer" opens with the following line: "Midnight awaking, hyper ventilating / Drunk laps running around the globe, wild goose chasing / After three number one albums, would've thought I'd feel amazing." It previews the hedonistic but ambitious concept behind Rodeo before refining his vivid picture-painting even more on that LP.

However, one of the best things about Rodeo isn't just its loosely assembled but nevertheless compelling subject matter. It's also full of absolute ragers, and before "Antidote" took over the rap world, "Mamacita" proved for the first time how far Travis Scott could go. It's by no means his first big commercial and cultural "banger," as the star-studded "Upper Echelon" landed on Owl Pharaoh. But where that 2013 track chose to be bombastic and overblown, this Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug collab meld that moshpit mentality with the darker, woozier, and more nocturnal vibes that Rodeo would fully embody a year later. This is thanks to Metro Boomin's striking sample flip of an electric guitar line, atmospheric synth pads, and tough-as-nails drums and bass. If that isn't enough for you, then look at how Cactus Jack continues to electrify crowds with this anthem to this day.

"Sloppy Toppy" Ft. Migos & Peewee Longway

Speaking of collabs, this Days Before Rodeo cut is actually not one of the best on the mixtape, but it's most certainly one of its most important. For starters, this kickstarts Travis Scott's crucial collaborative history with Quavo and the Migos. More broadly, it's a lofty and audacious attempt to meld vintage soul samples, cavernous synth bass, eerie keys, and grand strings together into a cohesive and progressive song that evolves and molds as it goes along. This would prove to be a key songwriting formula for Rodeo tracks like "3500," "Nightcrawler," and many more. It's something that Travis eventually perfected in 2015 and beyond, but better execution down the line doesn't diminish the weight of "Sloppy Toppy." Fortunately, he also got much better at picking song titles.

"Backyard"

While Rodeo's more summery and light moments don't always see the same retrospective appreciation as its shadowy trap highlights, Travis Scott has always tried to balance out his sonic directions. "Backyard" represents this warmer side on Days Before Rodeo (along with cuts like "Grey") thanks to a simple but tender sample flip, paired explosively with a crisp snare, live-sounding hi-hats, and a carefree chorus. It would fit well in a playlist with Rodeo's "Flying High," but it's more directly related to the impressive flow switches, involved verses, and stark drum patterns on a song like "Apple Pie." That's another thing: this was one of Travis' best verses and rapping performances to date back in the day, and Rodeo pushed these lyrical heights even further. Thanks to songs like "Backyard," people fell in love with him as an MC, not just as an artist.

"Drugs You Should Try It"