Quavo And Travis Scott Jokingly Sing National Anthem At Olympics: Watch

Not their finest collab.

Quavo and Travis Scott felt patriotic on August 8. The rappers attended the basketball semifinals at the Paris Olympics, and decided to put their musical talents to use. Well, sort of. When it came time for the crowd to stand up and listen to the National Anthem, the rappers sprung into action. Instead of putting their hands over their respective chests, they got their phone out and sang. Quavo and Scott obviously had fun, but suffice to say, it wasn't their strongest work.

Quavo and Travis Scott appeared to be standing court side during the National Anthem (no surprise there). What was surprising was how bad the two rappers sounded during their mock performance. It was obviously done jokingly, but man did they lean into the bit. Quavo was a little more reserved, since he was the one handling the phone, but Travis Scott really cut loose. Especially during the "banner give way" part of the song. The Houston rapper tilted his head back and gave the line everything he had. It's hilarious.

Quavo And Travis Scott Attended U.S. Semifinals

Travis Scott's attire also garnered attention online. The rapper was rocking a Sand Springs Public Schools letterman jacket during the semifinals game. Nobody was quite sure why, but Sand Springs social media capitalized on the free publicity by posting about it on Facebook. "Medals aren't the only gold things at the Olympics today," the organization stated. "Travis Scott was spotted at the France vs. Germany basketball game wearing the familiar black and gold of a Sand Springs letterman jacket." For context, Sand Springs Public Schools is located in Oklahoma.