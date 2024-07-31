Kamala Harris Destroys Donald Trump By Quoting Quavo During Atlanta Rally

Harris and Quavo are like-minded when it comes to gun control.

Kamala Harris' campaign traveled to Atlanta on July 30. The presidential candidate has already been endorsed by dozens of notable celebrities. She took full advantage of these endorsements during the rally. She not only called upon Megan Thee Stallion to perform during the event, but she had Atlanta native Quavo speak on her behalf. The Migos superstar praised Kamala Harris' policies, especially with regards to gun control. Harris returned the favor by using an iconic Migos song to diss her opponent.

Harris hyped up the Atlanta crowd by taking aim at Republican nominee Donald Trump. When discussing the ways in which Trump has failed the American people, the Democratic nominee pointed to a line from Migos' "Walk It Talk It" single from 2018. "As my friend Quavo would say," Harris asserted. "He does not walk it like he talks it." The reference elicit cheers of support throughout the crowd, and nicely set up the speech that Quavo would eventually give. The rapper's appearance was not announced before the rally. Given the impact the rapper has had on ATL culture, though, the co-sign makes complete sense.

Kamala Harris Previously Spoke At Quavo's Atlanta Summit

Quavo's speech was brief but impactful, detailing into the importance of gun control as it pertains to saving lives. "You can't understand the struggle of gun violence if you not in the field or in the heart of it," the rapper asserted. "One thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stand on business." Quavo also alluded to a previous meeting he had with Harris regarding gun control. "It's only right in the birthplace of the culture is also the same place to launch the first African-American woman to run for president," he concluded.