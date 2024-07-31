Megan Thee Stallion Endorses Kamala Harris During Rally Performance: Watch

The rapper championed Harris' policies.

Kamala Harris made extensive use of hip-hop culture during her campaign rally in Atlanta. She dissed Donald Trump by quoting a Migos classic. She had Migos star Quavo on hand to endorse her gun control policies with a rousing speech. And she called upon Megan Thee Stallion to perform her latest hits during the event. Megan didn't get a chance to give a speech like her peer, Quavo, but she did find time to voice her political stance during her performance.

Megan Thee Stallion gave attendees an electric mashup of her biggest singles. "Body" and "Mamushi," her collab with Yuki Chiba collaboration, were some of the notable titles. Megan's electricity onstage has been verified time and again, though. What set the performance apart from countless others were the comments that Megan Thee Stallion made in between songs. The rapper made it crystal clear that she advocates for abortion rights throughout the U.S.. She used the title of the aforementioned "Body" as a segue. "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies," she told the audience. "If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for."

The Kamala Harris didn't stop there. Megan Thee Stallion let the instrumental for "Savage" play out while she made note of Harris' historic importance. "I'm so happy to be here, Atlanta," she noted. "We about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president, let's get this done." Megan then coined a hashtag that's going to be everywhere for the next couple months: #HottiesForHarris. She really pulled out all the stops, and the crowd ate it up. Megan Thee Stallion has been vocal in her support for abortion rights for most of her career.