Megan Thee Stallion Twerking At Kamala Harris Rally Sparks Outrage

Critics weren't feeling Meg's dance moves.

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion graced the stage at Kamala Harris' rally in Georgia, performing a mashup of hits like "Body," "Mamushi," and more. She urged the crowd to cast their votes for the current Vice President during the performance, debuting her new “Hotties for Harris” campaign. "Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies," she said. "If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for."

While many viewers enjoyed the fun performance, others were outraged by some of Meg's more suggestive onstage antics. At one point in the show, she twerked to "Girls in the Hood,” which some thought was inappropriate. She's now trending on X as MAGA men in particular rip her and Harris to shreds for the racy dance moves.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Kamala Harris' Georgia Rally

"Our founding fathers would be proud that we’re now twerking to get votes," one critic writes. "Why the hell is 'Megan Thee Stallion' twerking on stage at a Kamala event?" another wonders. Some also suggest that the impressive turnout was due solely to Meg's performance.

Harris highlighted issues like gun safety during the rally, enlisting the help of another artist, Quavo. The former Migos member, who lost his groupmate Takeoff to a shooting in 2022, praised Harris for standing on business when it comes to gun safety. “So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now ’cause it’s the real one," he told the crowd.

Critics React To Megan Thee Stallion Twerking At Kamala Harris' Rally In Georgia