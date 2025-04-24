Sky Bri Addresses Shannon Sharpe's Resurfaced Lewd Comments About Her Amid $50M Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe is currently wrapped up in some serious legal drama, but according to Sky Bri, she has absolutely nothing to do with it. Earlier this week, the Club Shay Shay host was hit with a $50 million lawsuit by one his his ex-girlfriends, who filed anonymously. In the suit, she accuses him of rape and assault, allegations that he has since denied.

"Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct -- especially the gross lie of 'rape' -- and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail," his attorney Lanny J. Davis confirmed in a statement. "He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on facts and the law."

The woman's anonymous filing has resulted in a great deal of speculation about who she could be. Sharpe's team has released her name, though many outlets are not reporting it for privacy reasons. Some social media users are spreading the rumor that it could be adult star Sky Bri. This is partially due to a resurfaced clip of Sharpe making lewd comments about her.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks confronted her about the rumors in her Instagram DMs recently, however, prompting her to set the record straight. "I have no idea who he is tbh," she said of Sharpe. "That clip of him talking about me is like a year old. I'm getting so many DMs and comments saying I'm the one who's suing him like tmz just reached out. But no it wasn't me."