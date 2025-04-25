Shannon Sharpe Accused Of Raping His Ex Girlfriend And Threatening To "Ruin" Her

The NFL legend's alleged ex girlfriend Michele Bundy Evans claimed they ended their relationship after a decade due to his alleged rape of her and his alleged threats to derail her life if she spoke out. This is according to a previously undisclosed defamation lawsuit from 2023 on Evans' behalf, per the Post.

Furthermore, she sued him for $4 million for talking about their legal battle on television. This is because Evans filed a restraining order against Shannon Sharpe that accused him of sexual assault and stalking. That alleged incident reportedly occurred in September of 2010, according to court documents reportedly obtained by The US Sun.

The pending defamation lawsuit also alleges the former couple, who were then dating for a decade, was having an argument. The sports commentator then allegedly forced Evans to her knees, sexually assaulted her, and raped her. She alleged she sought legal protection following Sharpe's alleged threats against her if she were to speak on her alleged experience publicly.

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit

However, Evans seemingly dropped the restraining order shortly after filing according to CBS amid claims of harassment. "Michelle Evans’ claims are ridiculous and completely without merit," Shannon Sharpe's attorney Vincent Morris reportedly told the New York Post on Thursday night (April 24). "She could not find a lawyer to take her case and if you read her complaint, you’ll see it is filled with nonsense. Shannon has had no contact with her for many years and we understand that she is still on probation after serving three years in prison."

Evans went to prison in 2017 for an alleged domestic incident with her allegedly abusive husband. She spoke on an anonymous accuser's recent lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe.

"I want people to understand what Shannon did to this woman, by doxing her, by putting out her name, by putting out her OnlyFans account," Evans reportedly told the Sun. "That was horrifying, because things are going to happen to her because of that. I still get it to this day, and I went through a lot of things, as you can see in the complaint, that actually even stemmed from it."