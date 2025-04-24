Shannon Sharpe Officially Leaves ESPN Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Shannon Sharpe still maintains his innocence in the situation and says his departure from ESPN will only be temporary.

Shannon Sharpe has confirmed that he is leaving ESPN in the wake of an anonymous woman filing a $50 million alleged sexual assault lawsuit against him, earlier this week. Despite the move, he maintains his innocence and says their relationship was completely consensual. In turn, the legendary tight end says he intends to return to the network in time for the NFL’s preseason.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth,” Sharpe wrote in a message he screenshoted and posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The relationship in question was 100 percent consensual."

"At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” his statement continued. “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason." Sharpe concluded: "I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."

In response to Sharpe's decision, a spokesperson for ESPN told TMZ: "This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon's decision to step away."

Shannon Sharpe Lawsuit Details

The woman who filed under the pseudonym, Jane Doe, did so on Sunday, claiming that she and Shannon Sharpe had a two-year relationship that became "controlling" and "abusive." "After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no,'" the complaint alleges, as caught by BBC. She's seeking more than $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Sharpe's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, previously put out a statement in immediate response to the lawsuit, saying that his client is "prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law," as caught by ESPN.

