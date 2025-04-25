Shannon Sharpe Accused Of Choking Production Assistant While At FS1

ESPN contributor and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe announced Thursday he is stepping away from the network. Sharpe is currently facing a $50 million lawsuit alleging that he raped a woman with whom he had a relationship came to light. This lawsuit led to additional allegations from his past coming out. Sharpe was the cohost of FS1's Undisputed from September 2016 to June 2023, before starting with ESPN in September of that year.

While at FS1, he was accused of choking a female production assistant in the workplace. The story went under the radar because Sharpe and Fox settled with the accuser for several hundred thousand dollars. A rep for Sharpe told Front Office Sports: "there was no incident of choking involving Shannon on the FS1 set. On one occasion, he and a few colleagues were involved in some light physical interaction in a playful context. Fox Sports later chose to resolve the matter privately." It is not clear when this alleged incident took place, though it was at some point during Sharpe's seven years with the network. In 2010, Sharpe briefly took a leave from CBS Sports after a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Latest Shannon Sharpe Allegations

Earlier this week, a woman filed a lawsuit in Nevada accusing Shannon Sharpe of rape. The woman is being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has previously filed suits against Deshaun Watson, Diddy, and Jay-Z. The suit says that the woman was 19 when she met Sharpe at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023. Sharpe is now 56. Sources close to Sharpe claim that their relationship was purely sexual. Buzbee later released audio of Sharpe threatening to choke the accuser. Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny Davis, claimed that Sharpe and the plaintiff engaged in role-playing. He acknowledged in a call with reporters earlier this week that the leaked audio was real, but claimed that Sharpe was not being literal.