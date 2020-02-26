FS1
- SportsCris Carter Accuses Skip Bayless Of Exploiting Black CultureThe Hall of Famer took exception to Skip Bayless' actions while with FS1.ByDevin Morton6.9K Views
- TVSkip Bayless Delivers Final Goodbye Message To FS1Only time will tell what he does next.ByAlexander Cole4.5K Views
- TVShannon Sharpe Reveals His True Feelings On Skip Bayless Leaving "Undisputed"Fans were curious what Shannon had to say.ByAlexander Cole10.3K Views
- SportsStephen A. Smith Reacts To Skip Bayless Leaving FS1Skip's most famous co-host speaks out.ByDevin Morton6.4K Views
- TVIt's Time For Skip Bayless To Swallow His Pride And RetireAt this point, there is very little else for Skip to accomplish. ByAlexander Cole8.8K Views
- SportsSkip Bayless Is Out At FS1It's the end of an era.ByElias Andrews6.7K Views
- TVSkip Bayless Refuses To Work With This FS1 AnalystSkip Bayless has reportedly made his feelings crystal clear.ByAlexander Cole10.9K Views
- SportsSkip Bayless Declines ESPN Reunion, Signs Massive Deal With FoxSkip Bayless just got paid.ByAlexander Cole16.8K Views
- TVSkip Bayless Humiliated By Cowboys LossSkip Bayless couldn't believe his eyes, yesterday.ByAlexander Cole3.5K Views
- SportsShannon Sharpe Goes In On Jake Fromm For Racist StatementShannon Sharpe had a lot to say about Jake Fromm's recent faux-pas.ByAlexander Cole5.4K Views
- SportsJulian Edelman Goes At Nick Wright On Twitter: "Nice Hairline, Bro"Julian Edelman and Nick Wright went at it on Twitter, Saturday, after Wright suggested the Patriots trade the wide receiver.ByCole Blake8.9K Views
- TVSkip Bayless In Shambles Over Dak Prescott Cowboys Franchise TagSkip Bayless is a huge Cowboys fan and the latest new surrounding Dak Prescott has him hot and bothered.ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- TVSkip Bayless Disses LeBron James During Luka Doncic RantSkip Bayless can never let LeBron live.ByAlexander Cole4.5K Views
- TVSkip Bayless Gives Typical LeBron James Vs Zion Hot TakeSkip Bayless had a lot to say about LeBron James' first matchup against Zion Williamson.ByAlexander Cole1.6K Views