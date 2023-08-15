Skip Bayless Refuses To Work With This FS1 Analyst

Skip Bayless is easily one of the biggest names in the sports analyst world. Although he may not be respected by everyone, there is no doubt that he has made a large impact in his career. He has thoroughly pissed a lot of people off, however, that has never stopped him from doing his job. Overall, Bayless is best known for his time on First Take and Undisputed. It was on these shows that he showcased his anti-LeBron James agenda. The latter is set to return on August 28th after a brief hiatus caused by the departure of Shannon Sharpe.

Skip Bayless is now going to be working alongside Richard Sherman, which will make for fascinating television. Moreover, every single Friday, he will be sitting alongside Lil Wayne. The return of this show is bringing forth lots of anticipation, and there is no doubt that sparks are going to fly. However, a new report is showcasing just how much control Bayless wields over at FS1. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, there is at least one personality he had no interest in working with.

Skip Bayless Has Rules

Skip Bayless reportedly refuses to work with Nick Wright, per @MMcCarthyREV



“‘Skip doesn’t want to work with Nick Wright,’ answered the source. ‘Skip doesn’t want to work with anybody who will make him look bad. And Nick would disembowel him on the air.’” pic.twitter.com/vMY8reSxXF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

That person is none other than Nick Wright of FS1’s First Thing’s First. While Wright has his haters, he is a pretty persuasive orator. In the report, it was revealed that Bayless feels threatened by Nick Wright and thinks the guy would wash him in a debate. “Skip doesn’t want to work with Nick Wright,” the source claims. “Skip doesn’t want to work with anybody who will make him look bad. And Nick would disembowel him on the air.”

This is a very interesting report and it speaks to the dynamics of FS1. However, Nick Wright and Chris Broussard are perfect right where they are, and there is no reason to mess with that winning formula. As for Undisputed, it should be interesting to see how the show progresses from here on out. Let us know what you think of this latest report, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

