Skip Bayless Is Out At FS1

Profile of ESPN Personality Skip Bayless
BRISTOL, CT - AUGUST 30: Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless prepares for First Take, ESPN2's daily sports talk show, on Friday morning, August 30, 2013. Bayless participates in debate with Stephen A. Smith as he does everyday, during their two hour morning program from 10am - noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
It's the end of an era.

Skip Bayless is no longer part of FS1. The co-host of the Undisputed has severed ties with the network after eight years. According to the New York Post, Bayless' final episode will air sometime during the fall. His departure marks the end of an era, but it is not an altogether surprising announcement. Skip Bayless has made his discontent with FS1 clear over the years. To such an extent, in fact, that he complained about his co-hosts on the air.

During a 2023 episode of The Undisputed, Bayless grew frustrated by the chatter of his three co-hosts, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin. The veteran sports analyst took a backseat for most of the conversation. That being said, he made his frustrations clear toward the end of the segment. "I don't know how closely you watched their games, but I can," he told his peers. "We don't have time because you guys talk too much." He then told Johnson, point blank, that he talked "too much."

Skip Bayless Spent Eight Years On The Network

The writing was on the wall for Bayless when his original co-host left the show in 2023. Shannon Sharpe walked away from The Undisputed and FS1 due to tension with Bayless. Tellingly, part of the draw of the show was seeing Bayless and Sharpe clash with one another. The absence of the latter was a blow that the show's never fully recovered from. Ratings declined, and Skip Bayless struggled to find a groove in the revolving roster of guest hosts.

Of course, the alternative was worse. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were frequently at each other's throats during the show's peak. The latter admitted on The Stephen A. Smith Show that he got so mad during one segment that he considered attacking Bayless. "I remember going home, calling my sister," Sharpe stated. "I called my brother… It took a lot. It took a lot for me not to put my hands on [Bayless]. It actually did." Skip Bayless has not yet commented on his exit from FS1. New York Post claimed that the analyst referred them to FOX Sports, who declined to make a statement.

