Skip Bayless Is Out At FS1

It's the end of an era.

Skip Bayless is no longer part of FS1. The co-host of the Undisputed has severed ties with the network after eight years. According to the New York Post, Bayless' final episode will air sometime during the fall. His departure marks the end of an era, but it is not an altogether surprising announcement. Skip Bayless has made his discontent with FS1 clear over the years. To such an extent, in fact, that he complained about his co-hosts on the air.

During a 2023 episode of The Undisputed, Bayless grew frustrated by the chatter of his three co-hosts, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin. The veteran sports analyst took a backseat for most of the conversation. That being said, he made his frustrations clear toward the end of the segment. "I don't know how closely you watched their games, but I can," he told his peers. "We don't have time because you guys talk too much." He then told Johnson, point blank, that he talked "too much."

Skip Bayless Spent Eight Years On The Network

The writing was on the wall for Bayless when his original co-host left the show in 2023. Shannon Sharpe walked away from The Undisputed and FS1 due to tension with Bayless. Tellingly, part of the draw of the show was seeing Bayless and Sharpe clash with one another. The absence of the latter was a blow that the show's never fully recovered from. Ratings declined, and Skip Bayless struggled to find a groove in the revolving roster of guest hosts.