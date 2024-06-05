Draymond Green Claps Back At Skip Bayless Again: "I Am Not Coming On Your Show”

Draymond goes at Skip once again.

The ongoing verbal clash between NBA player, analyst, and podcaster Draymond Green and FOX Sports' Skip Bayless has taken a new turn. Draymond, in a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, labeled Skip as a “hater,” to which Skip responded by calling Draymond “the dirtiest player in NBA history.” Green, not one to back down, further criticized Bayless, stating, “Everybody’s skipping past Skip Bayless since Shannon left him, and he comes out and says he’ll have me eating out of the palm of his hands.”

Draymond continued, “I am not coming on your show, Skip. I’m gonna keep skipping past you just like everyone else skipped on you, because that show is dead, nobody wants to hear you talk anymore. In the words of Richard Sherman, ‘I am better than you. I am better than you at life, I am just better at you.'” Green continues, displaying the rings and honors that envelop him, before concluding, "Yeah Skip, we don't respect you, you need more people," Echoing Jay-Z’s “Takeover.”

In reaction to something Draymond Green had said about LeBron James, Bayless had stated he wanted Green to appear on his show and discuss why he branded him a hater. Skip said, “Draymond can come right here on this show…he can have as much time as he wants to make all of his cases against me, but I will respond. Thats why Draymond will never join me on this show, he knows what would happen to him. I know too much and I’m not afraid to say it. He knows I would chew him up and spit him right out for all to see.”