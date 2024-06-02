Draymond Green Shares Advice For Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever After Hard Fouls: "Invest In An Enforcer"

BYCole Blake205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a basket and a foul call during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Draymond Green thinks the Fever need a player to protect Caitlin Clark.

Draymond Green says the Indiana Fever need an "enforcer" on the roster after Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on Caitlin Clark during the team's win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Video of the foul, as well as Angel Reese's excited reaction, have been going viral on social media. The incident came towards the end of the third quarter, with Carter shoving Clark to the ground during an inbounds play.

When asked about the move afterward, Carter declined to answer and responded with "next question." Later, an account on Instagram shared the remarks which prompted a response from Green. "Indiana better go invest in an enforcer... FAST!" The Golden State Warriors star wrote in the comments section.

Read More: Angel Reese Cheers As Teammate Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground

Caitlin Clark Faces A Double Team From The Chicago Sky

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Marina Mabrey #4 of the Chicago Sky defends Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the third quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While Draymond Green is often seen as the enforcer for the Warriors, the role has landed him in trouble with the league on several occasions. After several ejections, the NBA hit Green with an indefinite suspension last season which led to him not seeing the court for 12 games. Since the Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings back in April, Green has been making appearing on Inside The NBA as an analyst.

Draymond Green Speaks On Caitlin Clark

Looking ahead, Clark says she's focused on not letting the hard fouls get to her. "It is what it is," she said after the game. "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate… I'm trying not to let it bother me." The Fever are now 2-8 while the Sky sit at 3-4. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draymond Green as well as the WNBA on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Wayne Urges Caution From Fans Saying Draymond Green Needs Help

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Chicago Sky v Indiana FeverSportsAngel Reese Cheers As Teammate Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground2.6K
Chicago Sky v Dallas WingsSportsAngel Reese Takes Shot At Charles Barkley, Some Think It's Aimed At Caitlin Clark2.7K
Indiana Fever v Dallas WingsSportsCreepy Caitlin Clark Reporter Has Been Suspended1096
WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago SkySportsAngel Reese Slammed To The Floor During Brutal Foul Leading To Ejection20.4K