Draymond Green Shares Advice For Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever After Hard Fouls: "Invest In An Enforcer"

Draymond Green thinks the Fever need a player to protect Caitlin Clark.

Draymond Green says the Indiana Fever need an "enforcer" on the roster after Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on Caitlin Clark during the team's win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Video of the foul, as well as Angel Reese's excited reaction, have been going viral on social media. The incident came towards the end of the third quarter, with Carter shoving Clark to the ground during an inbounds play.

When asked about the move afterward, Carter declined to answer and responded with "next question." Later, an account on Instagram shared the remarks which prompted a response from Green. "Indiana better go invest in an enforcer... FAST!" The Golden State Warriors star wrote in the comments section.

Caitlin Clark Faces A Double Team From The Chicago Sky

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Marina Mabrey #4 of the Chicago Sky defends Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the third quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

While Draymond Green is often seen as the enforcer for the Warriors, the role has landed him in trouble with the league on several occasions. After several ejections, the NBA hit Green with an indefinite suspension last season which led to him not seeing the court for 12 games. Since the Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings back in April, Green has been making appearing on Inside The NBA as an analyst.

Draymond Green Speaks On Caitlin Clark

Looking ahead, Clark says she's focused on not letting the hard fouls get to her. "It is what it is," she said after the game. "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate… I'm trying not to let it bother me." The Fever are now 2-8 while the Sky sit at 3-4. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draymond Green as well as the WNBA on HotNewHipHop.