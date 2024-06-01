Angel Reese Cheers As Teammate Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground

BYCole Blake306 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 01: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Indiana Fever during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Players have continued getting physical with Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese cheered on her teammate, Chennedy Carter, as she shoved Caitlin Clark to the ground during the Indiana Fever's 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon. Nearing the end of the third quarter, Carter shoulder-checked Clark as the ball was being inbounded. Despite appearing aggressive, the referees ruled it only a common foul.

When asked about the move afterward, Carter declined to answer and only responded with "next question." Clark said that she's trying not to let moves like that bother her. "It is what it is," she said. "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate… I'm trying not to let it bother me."

Read More: Travis Scott Was Praising Caitlin Clark Years Before Her National Fame, NBA Trainer Recalls

Chennedy Carter Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 01: Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) is whistled for a foul for knocking Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) to the ground on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana coach Christie Sides, however, says the team will be sending the play to the league for review. "We're just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they'll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening," Sides further said. "Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it's tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She's continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that." Check out a clip of the incident below.

Angel Reese Claps For Her Teammate

With the win, the Fever improve to 2-8 on the season while the Sky drop to 3-4. Be on the lookout for further updates on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Angel Reese Takes Shot At Charles Barkley, Some Think It's Aimed At Caitlin Clark

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Chicago Sky v Dallas WingsSportsAngel Reese Takes Shot At Charles Barkley, Some Think It's Aimed At Caitlin Clark2.7K
WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago SkySportsAngel Reese Slammed To The Floor During Brutal Foul Leading To Ejection20.3K
2024 WNBA DraftSportsCaitlin Clark Is About To Sign A Massive Deal With Nike That Could Give Her A Signature Shoe2.2K
66th GRAMMY AWARDS WinnersSportsLil Durk One-Ups Ice Cube's Offer For Caitlin Clark With $10 Million Deal Of His Own40.8K