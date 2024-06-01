Angel Reese Cheers As Teammate Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground

Players have continued getting physical with Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese cheered on her teammate, Chennedy Carter, as she shoved Caitlin Clark to the ground during the Indiana Fever's 71-70 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon. Nearing the end of the third quarter, Carter shoulder-checked Clark as the ball was being inbounded. Despite appearing aggressive, the referees ruled it only a common foul.

When asked about the move afterward, Carter declined to answer and only responded with "next question." Clark said that she's trying not to let moves like that bother her. "It is what it is," she said. "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate… I'm trying not to let it bother me."

Chennedy Carter Shoves Caitlin Clark To The Ground

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 01: Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) is whistled for a foul for knocking Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) to the ground on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana coach Christie Sides, however, says the team will be sending the play to the league for review. "We're just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they'll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening," Sides further said. "Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it's tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She's continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that." Check out a clip of the incident below.

Angel Reese Claps For Her Teammate