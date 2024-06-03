Angel Reese Gets Hit With $1k Fine For Dodging Media After Caitlin Clark Showdown

WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun on May 25, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark has been upgraded.

The WNBA has hit Angel Reese with a $1,000 fine for failing to speak with the press after the Chicago Sky's loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Additionally, the league upgraded Chennedy Carter’s foul against Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play. Carter did speak with the media afterward although she wasn't very cooperative when discussing the incident. She refused to comment on Clark and remarked "next question."

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.” She added: "I feel like I'm just at the point where you accept it and don't retaliate… I'm trying not to let it bother me."

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Meet-Up Before Tip-Off

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 01: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) fist bump before the opening jump ball on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fine against Reese and upgrade of Clark's foul come after Indiana coach Christie Sides confirmed the team would be sending the play to the league for review. "We're just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they'll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening," Sides said after the game. "Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it's tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She's continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that."

Angel Reese Cheers On Chennedy Carter

The Fever went on to win their game against the Sky and improved to 2-8 on the season. Be on the lookout for further updates on Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and the WNBA on HotNewHipHop.

