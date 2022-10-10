Caitlin Clark
- SportsCaitlin Clark Shatters WBB Scoring Record, Sports World Gives Iowa Star Her FlowersClark scored a career-high 49 points to set the new women's benchmark.By Ben Mock
- SportsKelsey Plum Prematurely Congratulates Caitlin Clark On Setting NCAA Scoring RecordAn ice-cold fourth quarter against Nebraska saw Clark fall eight points short of Plum's record.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Closing In On NCAA HistoryClark is less 100 points away from the women's record and 206 from the NCAA record.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Collides With Fan During Court Invasion: WatchClark confirmed she was okay at a later press conference.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Hits 3000 Career Points In Win Over Iowa StateClark now turns her attention to the NCAA record.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Invites Taylor Swift To Hawkeyes Exhibition GameCould T-Swift be adding women's basketball fandom to her list of hobbies?By Ben Mock
- SportsAngel Reese Addresses Caitlin Clark Beef, Eyes Title DefenseReese was happy to open up at LSU's recent media day.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Still Undecided About Declaring For WNBA DraftHowever, Clark did say she is playing this season "like her last year."By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark & Angel Reese Among Players Being Watched By WNBA Teams For 2024 DraftThe college talent potentially available is seriously goated.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Immortalized In The Most Iowa Way PossibleI can't believe it's all butter.By Ben Mock
- SportsTony Yayo Praises Angel Reese For Use Of “U Can’t C Me” CelebrationTony Yayo says he appreciates Angel Reese for using the “U Can’t C Me” dance.By Cole Blake
- MusicJalen Rose Credits Tony Yayo For "You Can't See Me" GestureJalen Rose gives credit to Tony Yayo.By Randy Mitchell
- SportsAll About LSU's Angel ReeseEveryone is buzzing about Angel Reese, so get to know LSU's "Bayou Barbie" who has taken college basketball by storm.By Josh Megson
- SportsCaitlin Clark Supports Angel Reese Amid Trash Talk DramaCaitlin Clark stands with Angel Reese over recent trash talk debate. By Tyler Reed
- SportsBoosie Slams Dave Portnoy For Angel Reese Criticism: "You A B*tch"Boosie isn't happy with Barstool's Dave Portnoy.By Cole Blake
- SportsShaq Fiercely Defends LSU's Angel Reese Against Dave Portnoy's "Classless" CriticismCaitlyn clark was praised by John Cena for mimicking his hand gesture, but when Reese did it to Clark following LSU's win, she was called out.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron's Son Bronny James Inks Nike NIL Deal With 5 Other AthletesBig moves are being made for the 18-year-old Sierra Canyon standout as fans speculate about what's next for his future in basketball.By Erika Marie