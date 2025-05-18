Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Speak Out Following Their Fiery On-Court Altercation

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. © Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark received a flagrant foul for a play against Angel Reese during the recent Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky game.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the biggest WNBA stars, and there is a lot of debate about who is the superior player. But both prove their worth when they go against each other, even if their excellent trade-offs result in some heated moments.

That's what happened on Saturday (May 17) in Indianapolis, where Clark and the Indiana Fever faced Reese and the Chicago Sky. During the third quarter, Clark attempted to steal the ball from Reese, who had gotten an offensive rebound. Reese fell to the floor and then tried to press Clark before the Fever's center Aliyah Boston stepped in. Clark received a flagrant foul, whereas Reese and Boston got technicals.

After the game, the former Iowa Hawkeye spoke about this foul on the former LSU Tiger. For what it's worth, Angel Reese reportedly said the foul was just "a basketball play" when speaking to the press after the game. Clark had more thoughts to share in her post-game interviews.

"Let’s not make it something that it’s not," Caitlin Clark remarked per The Shade Room. "It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am. [...] I went for the ball, clear as day in the replay. You watch it, you know it shouldn’t have been upgraded. Again, that’s up to the refs’ discretion, but I appreciate [Aliyah Boston] having my back."

Caitlin Clark Foul On Angel Reese

Ironically, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese flagrant fouls are not uncommon. The inverse of this happened in June of last year, and both players responded similarly.

Sadly, these WNBA superstars have to deal with a lot more off-court drama than they deserve. Authorities arrested Caitlin Clark's alleged stalker earlier this year.

As for her fellow hooper, Angel Reese caused a stir in the WNBA with her comments on salary. However, she had to clarify that she did not call for a boycott of the league as many had assumed.

