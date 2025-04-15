Chrisean Rock Tells Angel Reese She Should Be Making The Same Amount Of Money As LeBron James

BY Alexander Cole 629 Views
French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock and Angel Reese recently sat down for an interesting conversation that included WNBA salary discourse.

Angel Reese currently plays for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA and there is no doubt that she is one of the best players in the league. Overall, she became a double-double machine in her first season. She was even up for Rookie of the Year, but it went to Caitlin Clark.

Now, the superstar has her own podcast called Unapologetically Angel. Recently, she spoke to Chrisean Rock, who is a star in her own right. Of course, Rock is mostly known for her antics, but she seems to want to move on from that part of her life.

Regardless, Chrisean Rock and Reese sat down for an interesting conversation that lasted about 40 minutes. During this conversation, the two engaged in discourse about the WNBA and the low salaries the players make.

This has been a point of contention for many years at this point. As for Rock, she believes it is about time the women get their fair share. In fact, she believes players like Angel Reese should make the same as LeBron James.

Overall, her logic for this is quite clear: Reese and LeBron are doing the same thing. However, things are a lot more complicated than that.

What Is Angel Reese's Salary?

While Angel Reese makes millions in endorsement deals, she only makes about $75K per year on her rookie contract in the WNBA. Thanks to players like herself and Clark, the next CBA will likely raise this salary by a substantial margin.

However, due to the size of the league, the attendance, the viewership numbers, and sponsorship, the WNBA simply isn't profitable like the NBA. Instead, it has mostly been run at a loss.

That is not to say the quality of basketball isn't good. It's actually quite the opposite. Women's basketball is in a great place right now and its current trajectory suggests it will continue to grow to astronomical heights.

Whether or not the salaries ever reach NBA numbers, still remains to be seen. For now, the league just wants to continue growing and proving to fans that it is must-watch basketball.

