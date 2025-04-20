Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On Their Falling Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tesehki attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "BADDIES EAST" at Harmony Gold on September 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Tesehki admits that she misses her sister Chrisean Rock despite their differences, as they're no longer on speaking terms.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock's relationship with her sister Tesehki is complicated. The two of them have had their fair share of differences in the past, and now, they no longer appear to be on speaking terms.

Tesehki opened up about how she feels about all of this during a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, confirming that it weighs heavily on her to this day.

"I don't want to blame Blue but I feel like he has a lot to do with the way she was moving," she explained. "She was already moving a little bit weird, but it's like once she got with him, it was a total different person. My mom would call me and cry about her for hours. And I'd be like, 'Mom, why me out of all your eight daughters you have? Why me?' She'd be like, 'Because you're the closest to her. You're the one who can talk to her.'"

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Break Up

Tesehki went on to recall a conversation she had with her mother, who's currently battling substance abuse issues. She got emotional, revealing that her mother had momentarily forgot she'd fallen out with Chrisean. As a result, she expected her to be by her side.

"I don't talk about her," she said, wiping away tears. "And I'm sure when she talks about me she cries too. I miss her." At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to publicly respond to Tesehki's emotional interview.

Lately, she appears to have been focused on her faith, family, and career following her split from Blueface. During an appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast earlier this month, she even said she wants to get her tattoo of him covered up. She's also been showing off her new love interest online lately, NCAA star Tytan Newton.

