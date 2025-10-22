Chrisean Rock has certainly dealt with her fair share of drama. In the past, she's even gotten into it with her own family members. Sadly, it looks like she's still at odds with some of her sisters, and their beef shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon. During a recent livestream, the Baddies star alleged that two of them pulled up on set once with a gun and intentions to kill her.

"It was like a storm came out of nowhere," she recalled, as captured by Live Bitez. Chrisean went on to claim that several of her conversations with her sister Latifa "Tesehki" Malone have been recorded by Zeus. According to her, the recordings can prove she's in the right.

"I got every conversation recorded," she revealed. "Zeus Network recorded it. You know how stupid you're going to look when they know what I said was what happened? Y'all gonna finally see who Latifa really is, on my son, bro. On my son, bro. 'Cause I didn't come to fight and I'm not fighting."

Chrisean Rock & Tesehki

This is far from the first time Chrisean and Tesehki's relationship has been on the rocks. During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show earlier this year, the latter opened up about their differences, revealing that she believes at least some of them stem from her sister's ex, Blueface.

"I don't want to blame Blue but I feel like he has a lot to do with the way she was moving," she explained at the time. "She was already moving a little bit weird, but it's like once she got with him, it was a total different person. My mom would call me and cry about her for hours. And I'd be like, 'Mom, why me out of all your eight daughters you have? Why me?' She'd be like, 'Because you're the closest to her. You're the one who can talk to her.'"