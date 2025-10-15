HoodTrophy Bino Breaks Up With Chrisean Rock For Refusing To Get Blueface Tattoo Removed

BY Cole Blake 408 Views
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy Bino confirmed that they started dating back in August, as Blueface remains in prison.

HoodTrophy Bino has revealed that he's broken up with Chrisean Rock after she refused to get her tattoo of Blueface covered up. He explained the situation during a recent livestream on social media. The two first went public with their relationship in August.

"If she can't cover the sh*t up, then I'm gone," he said. "I don't wanna look at a n***a. I don't wanna look at another n***a bro... It ain't get covered up. The b*tch don't wanna cover it up so I had to go... I ain't gonna lie, I was really in love. I had to snap out of it because I was so f*cked up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain't snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart."

When No Jumper shared a clip from the livestream on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Blue bout to get out he wanted no problems," one user theorized. Another joked: "Thanks no jumper, now we can sleep peacefully tonight." One more user defended Rock, writing: "Was he going to pay for the treatment for it to get removed or ? Cause it isn’t that cheap and easy to just do."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had an on-and-off relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child together back in 2023.

Blueface Prison Sentence

Blueface is currently residing behind bars as he continues to serve his four-year sentence, which he received for violating his probation in connection with a 2021 assault. Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently spoke with TMZ about her son's sentence and claimed that he's only days away from release.

"He’s doing well, he’s doing his push-ups and sit-ups and preparing to come home," she told the outlet. "I get to talk to him couple times a week, he talks to the kids. He’s excited about coming home and getting to work and being a dad and picking up where he left off."

