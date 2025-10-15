HoodTrophy Bino has revealed that he's broken up with Chrisean Rock after she refused to get her tattoo of Blueface covered up. He explained the situation during a recent livestream on social media. The two first went public with their relationship in August.

"If she can't cover the sh*t up, then I'm gone," he said. "I don't wanna look at a n***a. I don't wanna look at another n***a bro... It ain't get covered up. The b*tch don't wanna cover it up so I had to go... I ain't gonna lie, I was really in love. I had to snap out of it because I was so f*cked up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain't snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart."

When No Jumper shared a clip from the livestream on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Blue bout to get out he wanted no problems," one user theorized. Another joked: "Thanks no jumper, now we can sleep peacefully tonight." One more user defended Rock, writing: "Was he going to pay for the treatment for it to get removed or ? Cause it isn’t that cheap and easy to just do."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had an on-and-off relationship for several years. They welcomed their first child together back in 2023.

Blueface Prison Sentence

Blueface is currently residing behind bars as he continues to serve his four-year sentence, which he received for violating his probation in connection with a 2021 assault. Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently spoke with TMZ about her son's sentence and claimed that he's only days away from release.