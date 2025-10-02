Chrisean Rock Makes Surprising Cameo In Trippie Redd's New Music Video

Trippie Redd and Chrisean Rock don't have a lot of direct interactions together, but their environments certainly have a lot of crossover. Before getting into that, though, at least they now have an official link-up: Trippie's new "Sketchy" music video, in which Chrisean makes a surprising cameo.

At the start of the video, his "shorties" are the main focus, which raises the question of whether or not the studio session with Rock is meant to join that narrative or if she's just a friend. Either way, there's actually a lot more context here when you look at both rappers' former partners: Coi Leray and Blueface.

First off, Chrisean Rock dated a Trippie Redd-affiliated artist, although her fling with K Suave did not last long. Still, maybe this is the reason for their connection these days, although there's nothing that explicitly confirms this at press time.

We're sure fans will draw a lot of other connections, social media hints, and speculative interpretations. Whether or not either celebrity will respond to these rumors is a mystery, but we wouldn't count on it.

Elsewhere, Coi Leray and Chrisean Rock have clashed, accusing each other of sabotage and trying to ruin Rock's romantic life with Blueface. But Leray called all of Chrisean's claims cap, and not much has happened since to develop that specific dynamic.

In addition, Blueface and Coi Leray were previously cozy, although that relationship also broke down. While all of these things might seem small on the surface, it goes to show the amount of history there can be behind a simple music video cameo.

With that in mind, maybe this music video inclusion will cause more drama among these folks or their colleagues, but who knows where Internet gossip and narrative will go? After all, these artists sadly have a lot of experience with it, whether individually or in joint storylines.