Chrisean Rock Makes Surprising Cameo In Trippie Redd's New Music Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 161 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Cameo Trippie Redd New Music Video Hip Hop News
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Musician Trippie Redd before the game between Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trippie Redd just released a new single "Sketchy" and its accompanying music video, where Chrisean Rock is one of his "shorties."

Trippie Redd and Chrisean Rock don't have a lot of direct interactions together, but their environments certainly have a lot of crossover. Before getting into that, though, at least they now have an official link-up: Trippie's new "Sketchy" music video, in which Chrisean makes a surprising cameo.

At the start of the video, his "shorties" are the main focus, which raises the question of whether or not the studio session with Rock is meant to join that narrative or if she's just a friend. Either way, there's actually a lot more context here when you look at both rappers' former partners: Coi Leray and Blueface.

First off, Chrisean Rock dated a Trippie Redd-affiliated artist, although her fling with K Suave did not last long. Still, maybe this is the reason for their connection these days, although there's nothing that explicitly confirms this at press time.

We're sure fans will draw a lot of other connections, social media hints, and speculative interpretations. Whether or not either celebrity will respond to these rumors is a mystery, but we wouldn't count on it.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, Regrets, & Kendrick Lamar

Trippie Redd Ex Girlfriend

Elsewhere, Coi Leray and Chrisean Rock have clashed, accusing each other of sabotage and trying to ruin Rock's romantic life with Blueface. But Leray called all of Chrisean's claims cap, and not much has happened since to develop that specific dynamic.

In addition, Blueface and Coi Leray were previously cozy, although that relationship also broke down. While all of these things might seem small on the surface, it goes to show the amount of history there can be behind a simple music video cameo.

With that in mind, maybe this music video inclusion will cause more drama among these folks or their colleagues, but who knows where Internet gossip and narrative will go? After all, these artists sadly have a lot of experience with it, whether individually or in joint storylines.

Still, it seems like Trippie Redd fans are enjoying the stylistic fusions of "Sketchy," so all's well that ends well. We'll see whether or not this extracurricular element will overshadow the release itself, a possibility we can't presently predict.

Read More: 6ix9ine Says He Stole "GUMMO" Beat From Trippie Redd, Mocks His Style

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Trippie Redd Holding Hands Ex Coi Leray Cheating Hip Hop News Gossip Trippie Redd Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex After She Downplayed Coi Leray Cheating Rumors 3.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
Sergio Hudson - Front Row &amp; Backstage - February 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows Gram Coi Leray Barely Covers Up In Seductive Mirror Selfies 6.5K
Chrisean Rock Coi Leray Phone Throwing Hip Hop News Music Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being Fake 4.9K
Comments 0