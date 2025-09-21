6ix9ine Says He Stole "GUMMO" Beat From Trippie Redd, Mocks His Style

BY Devin Morton 675 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine-admits-to-stealing-gummo-beat-hip-hop-news
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine sat down with DJ Vlad and admitted to stealing the "GUMMO" beat from Trippie Redd before mocking his sound.

6ix9ine recently sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview. The whole conversation is not out yet, but bits and pieces have been posted to Vlad's YouTube channel. One particularly funny clip comes from a section where he makes fun of Trippie Redd's musical approach after admitting to stealing the "GUMMO" beat for himself.

The beat, produced by Pi'erre Bourne, is one of the most recognizable to come from the mainstream in the 2010s. It was also boosted by the undeniable energy that 6ix9ine brought to the track, which helped make him a national rap star for a couple of years before all of his legal woes caught up to him.

"Stole that s**t, that's what I do, n***a," he told Vlad, prompting laughter from the personality. "You know when a n***a got a girl, her s**t fat? 'Bro, you don't know what to do with that, give me that,'" he continued.

After, he launched into some mockery of Trippie Redd's musical style to demonstrate what he thought Trippie would do on the song. "What's Trippie gonna do with that beat?" he asked Vlad after he started playing the beat. He started to make fun of Trippie's lines and yell-rap sound, before asking what he was going to do with that beat.

Read More: 6ix9ine Tries To Argue His Album Didn't Flop, Disses Trippie Redd & Lil Durk

6ix9ine Trippie Redd "GUMMO"

6ix9ine and Trippie Redd were friends at one point, but their relationship devolved around "GUMMO"'s release. As they are now in two very different points in their lives, they have had no real reason to interact. However, that didn't stop 6ix9ine from mocking Trippie just a few weeks ago, after Young Thug's scathing comments about GloRilla.

Though 6ix9ine has been on supervised release for the last few years, things could look very different for him in the near future. He violated the agreed-upon terms and pleaded guilty to charges that could potentially end with new prison time. More details will follow, but for now, he still has jokes for an old rival.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.2K
Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images Original Content 6ix9ine's "GUMMO" Two Years Later: The Beginning Of The End 12.2K
Comments 1