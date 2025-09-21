6ix9ine Says He Stole "GUMMO" Beat From Trippie Redd, Mocks His Style

6ix9ine recently sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview. The whole conversation is not out yet, but bits and pieces have been posted to Vlad's YouTube channel. One particularly funny clip comes from a section where he makes fun of Trippie Redd's musical approach after admitting to stealing the "GUMMO" beat for himself.

The beat, produced by Pi'erre Bourne, is one of the most recognizable to come from the mainstream in the 2010s. It was also boosted by the undeniable energy that 6ix9ine brought to the track, which helped make him a national rap star for a couple of years before all of his legal woes caught up to him.

"Stole that s**t, that's what I do, n***a," he told Vlad, prompting laughter from the personality. "You know when a n***a got a girl, her s**t fat? 'Bro, you don't know what to do with that, give me that,'" he continued.

After, he launched into some mockery of Trippie Redd's musical style to demonstrate what he thought Trippie would do on the song. "What's Trippie gonna do with that beat?" he asked Vlad after he started playing the beat. He started to make fun of Trippie's lines and yell-rap sound, before asking what he was going to do with that beat.

6ix9ine Trippie Redd "GUMMO"

6ix9ine and Trippie Redd were friends at one point, but their relationship devolved around "GUMMO"'s release. As they are now in two very different points in their lives, they have had no real reason to interact. However, that didn't stop 6ix9ine from mocking Trippie just a few weeks ago, after Young Thug's scathing comments about GloRilla.