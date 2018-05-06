tekashi 6ix9ine trippie redd beef
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper Claims Trippie Redd Beef Is Fake & Asks For New TrialHarv says the beef between Trippie Redd and Tekashi69 was just a publicity stunt.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content6ix9ine's "GUMMO" Two Years Later: The Beginning Of The EndAs Daniel Hernandez's world continues to unravel before our eyes, we revisit the track that started it all.By Robert Blair
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Ordered Gang Beatdown On Trippie Redd: Day 2 Trial UpdatesTekashi 6ix9ine admits to calling an attack on his rival Trippie Redd.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTrippie Redd Recalls Simpler Times After 6ix9ine Snitches: "Love You All & My Life"Trippie Redd goes back to where it all started.By Alex Zidel
- Crime6ix9ine Trial: Rapper Testifies Trippie Redd Is Part Of Five Nine Brims GangIf 6ix9ine goes down, he's bringing Trippie Redd with him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Trashes 6ix9ine In New Interview & Names His Top 5 RappersTrippie Redd names Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and others in his Top 5.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTrippie Redd Takes Clear Shot At 6ix9ine In "Under Enemy Arms"A rat with rainbow hair can only mean one thing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBhad Bhabie Exposes Trippie Redd's Texts: "But 6ix9ine The One Who Like Lil Girls"Bhad Bhabie put Trippie Redd on blast after he tried to get her to come to his spot.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd To 6ix9ine: "BOOM Ur A Pedophile"Trippie Redd said yesterday that he was no longer entertaining 6ix9ine's shenanigans.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Shares FaceTime Screenshot With Trippie Redd's Ex-GirlfriendTrippie Redd's ex-girl Ayleks has officially switched sides.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Says He Slept With Trippie Redd's Girl At Lil Baby ConcertTekashi changed the "GUMMO" lyrics to include a Trippie Redd diss.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Predicts That His Ex, Ayleks, Will Get With 6ix9ineThe Beef ContinuesBy Brynjar Chapman
- MusicBhad Bhabie Urges Trippie Redd & 6ix9ine To Change After XXXTentacion's DeathBhad Bhabie is taking X's loss hard.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBhad Bhabie Denies Ever Sleeping With Trippie Redd, Admits They Kissed BeforeThe worst beef in the world continues. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTrippie Redd Denies Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Claim That He Slept With Bhad Bhabie“X definitely told a nigga that weird ass shit," Trippie also said.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Suggests Trippie Redd's Career Fell Off After "God's Plan"The Instagram war between 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd continues.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Seems To Claim Trippie Redd & Tadoe Are Using Domestic Abuse For PromoTekashi 6ix9ine seemingly responds to Tadoe & Trippie Redd "I Kill People" collaboration.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Calls Out Trippie Redd For Apparently Lying About His Sister's AbuseThe drama between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd lives on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Leads Crowd In "Fu*k Bitch 9ine" ChantTrippie Redd isn't ready to forgive Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Mitch Findlay
- Society6ix9ine Fires Back After Trippie Redd Claims Responsibility For His SuccessThings are quickly escalating between the former friends and collaborators.By Milca P.