6ix9ine Trolls Trippie Redd Over Young Thug's GloRilla Comments

Young Thug has since apologized to GloRilla, but 6ix9ine still laughed at his remark that only guys like Trippie Redd want to be with her.

6ix9ine has been talking a lot about the snitching scandal going around Young Thug right now, and it even gave him a chance to jab at his foe Trippie Redd. However, the reason why is more random than you would expect, as somehow GloRilla found herself in the middle of this mess.

We're talking about a leaked jail call in which Thugger trashes the Memphis femcee's appearance. At one point of the call, he says that only guys like Trippie would want to be with her, which gave Tekashi a chuckle. "@trippieredd [three skull emojis] n***a said this up ya alley," he wrote in an Instagram Story that reposted the clip. DJ Akademiks caught the shade on Twitter.

But this rivalry will presumably not extend to Young Thug and GloRilla, as he apologized for his words after she seemingly clapped back on Twitter. "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote.

"@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.." he expressed in his apology. "I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

For those unaware, 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd's beef goes all the way back to their artistic come-up at around the same time in 2017. They were once collaborators, but serious allegations and conflicts caused a rift that persists to this day. In recent years, their clashes chalked up to sales debates and overall dismissals of commercial success.

As for 6ix9ine's Young Thug criticism, he did not let up. "This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f**k up the rap game," he recently ranted on his Instagram Story. "n******a you the reason the rap game f***ed up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy."

Will any of these folks ever bury the hatchet? It seems highly unlikely, but we got plenty of surprises so far.

