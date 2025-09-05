Trippie Redd Seemingly Responds To Young Thug's Disrespect In Leaked Clip

Trippie Redd isn't interested in beef with Young Thug or anyone else in what he calls a fake and individualistic industry.

Young Thug has been ruffling hip-hop feathers left and right with a series of explosive alleged jail call leaks trashing other artists, with Trippie Redd being a recent target. He mocked Trippie and said that only he would pursue women like GloRilla, although it seems like the Ohio artist doesn't want the apology that Glo got.

"Don't ask me about no beef," he said in a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "I don't f**k with nobody. I hate everyone, I stay in my own lane... And that's not because I want to be like that. It's because the industry made me like that. Everybody else is moving like that. All these n***as is fake... Everybody just want the next song. All they care about is what the next man look like, laughing and speaking on the next man. It's some corny s**t going on.

"I remember when this s**t was just us f***ing with each other and vibing, making music, setting the bar high," Trippie Redd continued concerning Young Thug. "Showing people that we more talented than everybody as a Black community, as a hip-hop community. I feel like that's been lost because everybody tried to take sides in this s**t. Everybody want to be certain n***as' friends and not this n***a's friend. Don't make a song with this n***a, but make a song with this n***a. Or, 'Oh, this n***a not looking too good, let's all kick him while he on the ground' type s**t.

Read More: 6ix9ine Trolls Trippie Redd Over Young Thug's GloRilla Comments

Young Thug Apology

"Like, it's a fake-a** game..." Trippie concluded. "I don't play that game... In the same sentence as I say 'I don't f**k with n***as,' I do. 'Cause I f**k with whoever f**k with me. And that's just how I keep it, you know? I don't do the d**k-riding, I don't do the extra shift-shafting [sic] to go f**k with a n***a. F**k 'em."

Amid Young Thug's other callouts, we will see if more artists respond, or if Thugger himself decides to chime in some more. Either way, a lot of fans are curious as to how this might play out in the industry. He already apologized to GloRilla for making fun of her looks. "I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin."

Read More: Young Thug Sends Message Of Reconciliation To 6ix9ine & Trippie Redd

