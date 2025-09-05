Trippie Redd Seemingly Responds To Young Thug's Disrespect In Leaked Clip

"Don't ask me about no beef," he said in a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "I don't f**k with nobody. I hate everyone, I stay in my own lane... And that's not because I want to be like that. It's because the industry made me like that. Everybody else is moving like that. All these n***as is fake... Everybody just want the next song. All they care about is what the next man look like, laughing and speaking on the next man. It's some corny s**t going on.

"I remember when this s**t was just us f***ing with each other and vibing, making music, setting the bar high," Trippie Redd continued concerning Young Thug. "Showing people that we more talented than everybody as a Black community, as a hip-hop community. I feel like that's been lost because everybody tried to take sides in this s**t. Everybody want to be certain n***as' friends and not this n***a's friend. Don't make a song with this n***a, but make a song with this n***a. Or, 'Oh, this n***a not looking too good, let's all kick him while he on the ground' type s**t.

Young Thug Apology

"Like, it's a fake-a** game..." Trippie concluded. "I don't play that game... In the same sentence as I say 'I don't f**k with n***as,' I do. 'Cause I f**k with whoever f**k with me. And that's just how I keep it, you know? I don't do the d**k-riding, I don't do the extra shift-shafting [sic] to go f**k with a n***a. F**k 'em."