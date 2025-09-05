Young Thug Disses Andre 3000 & J Cole In Another Shocking Round Of Leaked Jail Calls

Young Thug Andre 3000 J Cole Leaked Jail Calls Hip Hop News
Young Thug's Andre 3000 and J Cole disses follow other disparaging alleged remarks against GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and more.

Young Thug is catching heat for two narratives right now: his snitching scandal and his alleged leaked jail calls dissing a whole slew of other artists and collaborators like Gunna and Kendrick Lamar. A new clip caught GUNNA DAILY on Twitter show him allegedly diss J. Cole and André 3000.

"YB the biggest artist in the world on YouTube. Why wouldn't J. Cole do a song with him?" Thugger allegedly remarked. "Like, come on, bruh. You ain't never in your life sold more records than this boy, this young n***a. F**k is you thinking? Like, tripping. N***a just be on that, 'Oh, I don't like your music. I ain't doing no music with you.' Man, n***as don't like y'all n***as' music either. Ain't nobody really like that s**t you're talking about. N***as just want to do songs, it's the game we in. It ain't no Atlanta Falcons ain't playing the Miami Dolphins because they don't like the Dolphins. Man, we playing everybody. It's the sport we in.

What Did Young Thug Say About GloRilla?

"André 3000, you're one of the biggest artists in the world. You became one of the biggest artists in the world. But you ain't help nobody," Young Thug continued in the alleged call leak. "You ain't put nobody on. Now you vintage. Now you goddamn can't put out a song and go top 50. You see what I'm saying? You put a song out right now, you can't even go top 50. But you were the biggest artist in the entire world at one point. But you ain't put nobody on, though. You ain't did nothing. Ain't no n***a saying they got a career off of you. Like, y'all n***as ain't help nobody. All that cap rap s**t, that rap s**t don't mean nothing. In 10, 15 years, that s**t don't mean nothing."

Elsewhere, Young Thug caught flack for mocking and disrespecting GloRilla, which she seemingly clapped back to on Twitter. He later apologized on the social media platform, and fans wonder what else he might have to say about all these narratives. We will see if UY SCUTI addresses this scandalous drama.

