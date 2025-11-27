Drake Is Reportedly Preparing To Take Aim At Kendrick Lamar With "ICEMAN" Tour

Drake is currently preparing to unleash his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the project does not have an official release date, though it's rumored to be dropping sometime very soon. According to DJ Akademiks, that's not all Drizzy has up his sleeve, either.

Fans might even get a chance to catch the Toronto rapper performing his new tracks live in the near future. During a recent stream, Ak claimed that Drake wants to take on a global tour in 2026 in hopes of stealing Kendrick Lamar's touring crown.

Currently, Kendrick holds the title for the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time thanks to his "Grand National" tour with SZA. Drake, on the other hand, holds the U.S. touring title.

"I think Drake wants to beat the world record going into next year," the internet personality explained, as captured by CY Chels on X. "I think he's saying, 'Yo, I don't need an agent really. But if I'm gonna have an agent, my agent's not gonna rep my opp. F*ck that.'"

Drake ICEMAN

This isn't the first update on Drake that DJ Akademiks has delivered in recent weeks, either. During a livestream earlier this month, he also announced that he's busy in the studio readying ICEMAN, and that he's focused on creating something special for fans.

"Yo, Drake been off the road, he's cooking up, and it's a beautiful thing for all Drake fans," he declared. "Now we're going to get what we really want from The Boy. N***a hit me. He says, 'Ak, the stove is hot!' I'm just letting y'all know. [...] 'Remember I tell y'all.' The Boy is confirming, man, the cook-up is happening."