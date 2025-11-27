Drake Is Reportedly Preparing To Take Aim At Kendrick Lamar With "ICEMAN" Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 1217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake "ICEMAN" Tour Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, Drake is readying his highly anticipated ninth studio album, and has big plans for 2026.

Drake is currently preparing to unleash his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the project does not have an official release date, though it's rumored to be dropping sometime very soon. According to DJ Akademiks, that's not all Drizzy has up his sleeve, either.

Fans might even get a chance to catch the Toronto rapper performing his new tracks live in the near future. During a recent stream, Ak claimed that Drake wants to take on a global tour in 2026 in hopes of stealing Kendrick Lamar's touring crown.

Currently, Kendrick holds the title for the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time thanks to his "Grand National" tour with SZA. Drake, on the other hand, holds the U.S. touring title.

"I think Drake wants to beat the world record going into next year," the internet personality explained, as captured by CY Chels on X. "I think he's saying, 'Yo, I don't need an agent really. But if I'm gonna have an agent, my agent's not gonna rep my opp. F*ck that.'"

Read More: Drake’s NOCTA Mystery Box Drop Might Be His Wildest Release Yet

Drake ICEMAN

This isn't the first update on Drake that DJ Akademiks has delivered in recent weeks, either. During a livestream earlier this month, he also announced that he's busy in the studio readying ICEMAN, and that he's focused on creating something special for fans.

"Yo, Drake been off the road, he's cooking up, and it's a beautiful thing for all Drake fans," he declared. "Now we're going to get what we really want from The Boy. N***a hit me. He says, 'Ak, the stove is hot!' I'm just letting y'all know. [...] 'Remember I tell y'all.' The Boy is confirming, man, the cook-up is happening."

"Let my boy live in peace, no livestreams, collabs, or whatever right now," Akademiks added. "No random distractions. We don't want no tings trying to jump out. Let my boy cook, and whenever he's done cheffing, we gon' have a good time, man. [...] We're about to go through one of those again, I like it."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Reveals What Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Beef Taught The World

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake New Album ICEMAN Almost Here Instagram Hip Hop News Music Drake Suggests New Album "ICEMAN" Is Almost Here With Strong Message 9.0K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.8K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert 2.4K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Says There Will Be "A Lot To Talk About" On "ICEMAN" 2.3K
Comments 0