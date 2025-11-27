Drake’s NOCTA Mystery Box Drop Might Be His Wildest Release Yet

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake and NOCTA are reportedly releasing a mystery box containing exclusive items and gear for Black Friday.

The Nike x NOCTA Mystery Box Black Friday drop arrives tomorrow, promising at least $50 in value for every box. What makes it more interesting is the chance at random upgrades.

Most people will likely get a standard box. But some could get rare, high-tier gear. According to the teaser, possible contents range widely. There might be apparel like puffer jackets, tech hoodies or crewnecks, and cargo pants.

There could be accessories like duffel bags, ski-style vests, even skate decks or sunglasses. Some boxes may hold sneakers like Hot Step 2 or the Air Force 1. Other boxes might land limited pieces connected to the brand’s past releases.

The randomness makes each box feel like a risk and a small gamble. You may end up with everyday streetwear staples. Or, you might score something unexpected and rare. That uncertainty, mixed with hope, is what gives the drop its pull.

The name NOCTA carries weight in sneaker culture. It sits at the crossroads of music, streetwear, and functional design. This Box plays into that energy as it could feel like a collection, or a mixed bag. For now, all we know is there’s variety inside.

Take a look at the thread below. They tease a glimpse of what’s possible like outerwear, bags, sneakers, accessories. Until boxes open we won’t know what drops where. Once they land, the real unpacking begins.

NOCTA Mystery Box

The Mystery Box seems to feature in sleek black packaging with bold NOCTA branding across the lid. It comes sealed in a sturdy box wrapped in minimal wrapping. Inside a surprise mix of items hides beneath a tissue covering.

Each box promises at least $50 in retail value. Some boxes may hold rare tier one or two items.

Others may feature tier three or standard tier four content. If the luck is on the buyers side the upgrade could deliver a waitlist hit or even a one-of-one exclusive. Store credit options are listed inside. Every box grants another chance at a random upgrade with future NOCTA drops.

