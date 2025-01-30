New Images Of The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” Surface

New images of the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pink Foam” just dropped, giving sneaker fans a fresh look at this upcoming release. Drake and Nike continue their strong partnership, putting a unique spin on the classic Air Force 1. The sneaker comes dressed in a soft pink leather upper, keeping things sleek and premium. Tonal stitching blends perfectly, and the matching pink leather Swoosh keeps the monochrome theme alive. Perforations on the toe box add some breathability, while the overall design stays clean and stylish.

One of the standout details is the "Love You Forever" engraving on the midsole, adding a sentimental touch that sets this pair apart. NOCTA branding is subtle but adds to the exclusivity. A translucent pink rubber outsole rounds out the design, bringing durability and grip without taking away from the shoe’s aesthetic. Whether you’re a die-hard Drake fan or just love a solid all-pink sneaker, this one’s a must-have. There’s no official release date yet, but the hype is already building. Expect these to be a tough cop when they drop. Stay tuned for more updates.

"Pink Foam" NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low

