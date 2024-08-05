Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Oxford” Officially Revealed

A clean new WMNS exclusive.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Pink Oxford" colorway. This women’s exclusive is turning heads with its light pink color scheme, paired with a crisp white base. It's a perfect blend of subtle and standout. Imagine stepping out in these beauties. The soft pink overlays add a touch of elegance, while the white leather base keeps things classic. Whether you're dressing up or down, the "Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 1 Low has you covered. These kicks aren't just about looks, though.

They bring the same comfort and quality you expect from the Jordan brand. The low-top design makes them versatile for everyday wear, and the cushioned insole ensures you can rock them all day long. The signature Nike Swoosh in pink ties the whole look together, adding that iconic touch we all love. This release is all about celebrating style and individuality. The "Pink Oxford" colorway is perfect for those who want to add a splash of color to their sneaker rotation. Keep an eye out for the drop – these are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light pink rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. White leather forms the base of the uppers, with additional light pink leather overlays. Light pink laces and a white tongue complete the sleek design. A light pink Swoosh adorns the sides, while light pink Jordan branding graces the tongue. The heels showcase a light pink Wings logo. Overall, this sneaker is set to be a big hit when it drops.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Oxford” is going to drop sometime this fall Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike