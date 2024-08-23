Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” Surfaces Online: New Images

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado.
A new colorway for the AJ4 RM.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is about to get a fresh new look with the upcoming "Pink Oxford" colorway, and it’s definitely one to watch. This version gives the classic Jordan 4 a modern twist, with a soft, light pink upper that’s all about subtle style. If you’re into sneakers that make a statement without being too loud, this one’s for you. What really sets the "Pink Oxford" apart is the combo of that delicate pink with a phantom-colored sole. The off-white base adds just the right amount of contrast, giving the shoe a cool, balanced vibe.

It’s the kind of colorway that works just as well with casual outfits as it does when you want to stand out a little more. Even with these fresh updates, the Air Jordan 4 RM stays true to its roots. You’ve got the signature side panel wings, the visible Air cushioning—everything that made the original iconic. But with a few tweaks here and there, like a sleeker profile and extra comfort, it’s ready for today’s sneaker scene. The "Pink Oxford" colorway is perfect for anyone who loves a blend of classic Jordan style with a modern edge. Trust us, this one’s going to turn heads.

"Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 4 RM

These sneakers feature a phantom rubber sole and a matching midsole with a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are crafted from light pink leather, complemented by matching suede overlays. Pink laces and a pink tongue enhance the monochromatic look. A phantom Jumpman logo graces the tongue, while matching Nike Air branding stands out on the heels.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

