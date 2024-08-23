Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” Surfaces Online: New Images

The Air Jordan 4 RM is about to get a fresh new look with the upcoming "Pink Oxford" colorway, and it’s definitely one to watch. This version gives the classic Jordan 4 a modern twist, with a soft, light pink upper that’s all about subtle style. If you’re into sneakers that make a statement without being too loud, this one’s for you. What really sets the "Pink Oxford" apart is the combo of that delicate pink with a phantom-colored sole. The off-white base adds just the right amount of contrast, giving the shoe a cool, balanced vibe.
It’s the kind of colorway that works just as well with casual outfits as it does when you want to stand out a little more. Even with these fresh updates, the Air Jordan 4 RM stays true to its roots. You’ve got the signature side panel wings, the visible Air cushioning—everything that made the original iconic. But with a few tweaks here and there, like a sleeker profile and extra comfort, it’s ready for today’s sneaker scene. The "Pink Oxford" colorway is perfect for anyone who loves a blend of classic Jordan style with a modern edge. Trust us, this one’s going to turn heads.
"Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 4 RM
These sneakers feature a phantom rubber sole and a matching midsole with a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are crafted from light pink leather, complemented by matching suede overlays. Pink laces and a pink tongue enhance the monochromatic look. A phantom Jumpman logo graces the tongue, while matching Nike Air branding stands out on the heels.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Pink Oxford" will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.
