Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” Surfaces Online: New Images

A new colorway for the AJ4 RM.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is about to get a fresh new look with the upcoming "Pink Oxford" colorway, and it’s definitely one to watch . This version gives the classic Jordan 4 a modern twist, with a soft, light pink upper that’s all about subtle style. If you’re into sneakers that make a statement without being too loud, this one’s for you. What really sets the "Pink Oxford" apart is the combo of that delicate pink with a phantom-colored sole. The off-white base adds just the right amount of contrast, giving the shoe a cool, balanced vibe.

