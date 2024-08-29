Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” Gets Official Images

This one will definitely be a popular choice.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Pink Oxford" will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

This colorway is versatile enough to pair with casual outfits while also making you stand out when needed. Despite the fresh updates, the Air Jordan 4 RM remains true to its iconic roots. You’ll still find the signature side panel wings and visible Air cushioning that made the original a classic. However, with some modern tweaks, like a sleeker profile and enhanced comfort, this version is well-suited for today’s sneaker scene. The "Pink Oxford" colorway is ideal for those who appreciate a blend of classic Jordan style with a contemporary edge. It’s definitely going to turn heads when it drops.

