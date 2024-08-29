Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 4 RM is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Pink Oxford" colorway, and the official photos have just been released, making it even more exciting. This version brings a modern twist to the classic Jordan 4, featuring a soft, light pink upper that’s all about understated style. If you’re looking for sneakers that make a statement without being too loud, this colorway is a perfect fit. The "Pink Oxford" stands out with its combination of delicate pink and a phantom-colored sole, providing just the right contrast for a cool, balanced look.
This colorway is versatile enough to pair with casual outfits while also making you stand out when needed. Despite the fresh updates, the Air Jordan 4 RM remains true to its iconic roots. You’ll still find the signature side panel wings and visible Air cushioning that made the original a classic. However, with some modern tweaks, like a sleeker profile and enhanced comfort, this version is well-suited for today’s sneaker scene. The "Pink Oxford" colorway is ideal for those who appreciate a blend of classic Jordan style with a contemporary edge. It’s definitely going to turn heads when it drops.
"Pink Oxford" Air Jordan 4 RM
These sneakers showcase a phantom rubber sole paired with a matching midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are made from light pink leather, accented by coordinating suede overlays. Pink laces and a pink tongue complete the monochromatic design. A phantom Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while matching Nike Air branding is prominently displayed on the heels.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Pink Oxford” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]