Air Jordan 11 “Black Red Grey” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

One of the better color combinations for the Air Jordan 11.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Black Red Grey” will be released in December 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature an icy rubber sole paired with a clean black midsole. The uppers are made from black material, with patent leather overlays that shape the design. Near the heel, a grey Jumpman logo adds a nice touch, while a red "23" logo stands out on the black heel tab. Finally, the tongue features more small red branding for more hints of color.

The Air Jordan 11 is set to make a statement in 2025 with its upcoming "Black Red Grey" colorway . This release features a predominantly black leather upper, giving the sneaker a sleek and classic look. Red and grey details add bold accents, enhancing the overall design with a touch of vibrant contrast. The black leather base provides a clean and sophisticated foundation, making this colorway versatile for various styles. The red details, likely on the Jumpman logo and laces, introduce a pop of color that stands out against the dark backdrop.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.