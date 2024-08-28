Air Jordan 11 “Black Red Grey” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed

The Air Jordan 11 is set to make a statement in 2025 with its upcoming "Black Red Grey" colorway. This release features a predominantly black leather upper, giving the sneaker a sleek and classic look. Red and grey details add bold accents, enhancing the overall design with a touch of vibrant contrast. The black leather base provides a clean and sophisticated foundation, making this colorway versatile for various styles. The red details, likely on the Jumpman logo and laces, introduce a pop of color that stands out against the dark backdrop.
Grey accents, possibly on the midsole and heel, offer a subtle yet effective balance, rounding out the design. Known for its iconic silhouette and enduring popularity, the Air Jordan 11 continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Black Red Grey" colorway is expected to carry on this legacy, appealing to those who appreciate a mix of tradition and modern flair. Releasing later in 2025, this colorway is sure to generate excitement as the date approaches. Whether you're a long-time fan of the Air Jordan 11 or new to the series, the "Black Red Grey" edition is one to watch for. It’s poised to be a standout release in the Jordan lineup.
"Black Red Grey" Air Jordan 11
The sneakers feature an icy rubber sole paired with a clean black midsole. The uppers are made from black material, with patent leather overlays that shape the design. Near the heel, a grey Jumpman logo adds a nice touch, while a red "23" logo stands out on the black heel tab. Finally, the tongue features more small red branding for more hints of color.
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Black Red Grey” will be released in December 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
