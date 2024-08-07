Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Expected Release Date

A huge release for 2025.

The Air Jordan 11 Low is set to make waves next summer with the release of the iconic "Bred" colorway. This eagerly anticipated drop revives a fan-favorite design, blending bold aesthetics with top-tier performance. The "Bred" features a striking black patent leather upper, complemented by sleek black mesh. A clean white midsole provides contrast, while the red rubber outsole adds a vibrant pop of color. Known for its unique mix of style and comfort, the Air Jordan 11 Low’s patent leather upper not only looks stylish but also offers durability and support.

The mesh elements ensure breathability, keeping your feet cool on warm summer days. The cushioned midsole delivers exceptional comfort, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities. Staying true to classic Air Jordan heritage, this "Bred" edition showcases the iconic Jumpman logo on the heel and tongue. Red accents on the outsole and lining add a touch of flair, enhancing the overall look. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, ready to add another classic to their collections. Mark your calendars for next summer and get ready to secure your pair of Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred."

"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via Sneaker Files and zsneakerheadz

