Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Expected Release Date

The Air Jordan 11 Low is set to make waves next summer with the release of the iconic "Bred" colorway. This eagerly anticipated drop revives a fan-favorite design, blending bold aesthetics with top-tier performance. The "Bred" features a striking black patent leather upper, complemented by sleek black mesh. A clean white midsole provides contrast, while the red rubber outsole adds a vibrant pop of color. Known for its unique mix of style and comfort, the Air Jordan 11 Low’s patent leather upper not only looks stylish but also offers durability and support.
The mesh elements ensure breathability, keeping your feet cool on warm summer days. The cushioned midsole delivers exceptional comfort, making it ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities. Staying true to classic Air Jordan heritage, this "Bred" edition showcases the iconic Jumpman logo on the heel and tongue. Red accents on the outsole and lining add a touch of flair, enhancing the overall look. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, ready to add another classic to their collections. Mark your calendars for next summer and get ready to secure your pair of Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred."
"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low
These sneakers feature a sleek black patent leather upper paired with black mesh and a crisp white midsole. Also, red accents on the outsole and lining add a striking contrast, enhancing the iconic look. Further, perfect for both style and comfort, this sneaker is a must-have for enthusiasts. Overall, whether you're on or off the court, the "Bred" colorway delivers timeless appeal and unmatched versatility.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
