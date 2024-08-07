Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Stealth” Dropping Next Year

Just wait until you see the retail price of these sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is getting a luxurious makeover with its upcoming collaboration with Swarovski. This "Stealth" colorway is set to dazzle sneakerheads everywhere. It features an all-stealth grey colorway that exudes elegance and sophistication. The real showstopper? Swarovski diamonds embellish the overlays and Swoosh, adding a touch of opulence to the classic design. This collaboration seamlessly blends street style with high fashion, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The sleek grey tones provide a perfect backdrop for the sparkling diamonds.

The low-profile silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains timeless, but this version is anything but ordinary. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, anticipating not only its stunning design but also its exclusivity. Keep reading to find out the huge retail price for these show-stopping sneakers. Whether you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 1 or just love a bit of bling, the "Stealth" colorway with Swarovski diamonds is sure to make a statement. Get ready to add a touch of luxury to your sneaker rotation with this unique collaboration.

Read More: 7 Best Air Jordan 4 Colorways

"Stealth" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Swarovski

The shoes feature a stealth grey rubber sole paired with a stealth grey midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from stealth grey leather, complemented by matching stealth grey leather overlays. The overlays feature Swarovski diamonds. Further, the Swoosh is also stealth grey and features the crystals. A stealth grey Nike logo accents the tongue, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is in grey on the heel.