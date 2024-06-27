Nike Air Max Plus x Swarovski “Moonlight” Slated For This Holiday: First Look

A second pair has been unveiled.

The Nike Air Max Plus will dazzle again with a new collaboration with Swarovski. The upcoming "Moonlight" colorway promises elegance and luxury. This edition features a sleek black base, perfectly contrasted by silver Swarovski crystal details. The sparkling crystals give the shoe a refined and eye-catching look. Black accents complement the base, adding depth and sophistication to the design. These touches enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette. The Nike Air Max Plus is renowned for its comfort and style, and this collaboration takes it to new heights of luxury. The "Moonlight" colorway is not just visually stunning.

It combines the classic Air Max Plus design with Swarovski’s exquisite craftsmanship. This makes it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. This exclusive collaboration is poised to be a premium addition to any sneaker collection. The Nike Air Max Plus "Moonlight" with Swarovski crystals offers a blend of sleek colors, luxurious materials, and iconic design. It’s perfect for those looking to make a statement. Keep reading for the astounding retail price. Don't miss out on this extraordinary release. The Nike Air Max Plus "Moonlight" will be a standout piece, offering elegance and style in one luxurious package.

"Moonlight" Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching midsole with Nike Air bubbles throughout. Also, the uppers are constructed from a black base, with the caging made out of silver Swarovski crystals. Further, a small Nike Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in crystals. This pair takes on a much darker look than the "Sunset" colorway, which is expected of course. Black laces and more Nike branding on the tongues complete the design.

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Air Max Plus x Swarovski “Moonlight” is going to drop during the holiday season of 2024. Also, the retail price will be a whopping $450 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike