The police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

Manhattan detectives are intensifying their search for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting in SoHo early Tuesday morning. According to police sources, the incident occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. on June 25, outside 41 Greene St. in the upscale neighborhood. Further, responding to a 911 call, officers from the 1st Precinct discovered a 31-year-old man who had been shot three times in the right leg. Allegedly, the victim is a well-known New York City sneaker reseller @upscalecracc.

Although the authorities have not yet disclosed the victim's identity, the news has sent shockwaves through the sneaker reselling community. Emergency medical services rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Throughout the morning, police meticulously examined the cobblestone-lined crime scene. They collected multiple shell casings and observed discarded sneakers near a pool of dried blood. Overall, this is an incredibly tragic story.

Lethal NYC Shooting

A motive for the murder has yet to be determined, though there is speculation that the attack could be related to a robbery for valuable items, possibly jewelry or rare sneakers, given the alleged victim's high-profile status as a sneaker reseller. This tragic event underscores the need for increased vigilance among those involved in high-value items like sneakers and jewelry. As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the motive behind this brutal attack.