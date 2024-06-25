Young Dolph's Alleged Murder Organizer Arrested In Separate Case

BYCole Blake772 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dum And Dummer Performs At Le Trianon
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 29: Young Dolph from Young Dolph &amp; Key Glock performs at Le Trianon on November 29, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns for ABA)
The alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph's death is in more legal trouble.

Hernandez Govan, who has been accused of ordering a hit on Young Dolph in 2021, was arrested and charged with stalking, driving with a suspended license, and having an improperly mounted license tag in Southaven, Mississippi on Sunday. He posted a $2,250 bail and walked out of DeSoto County Jail. He had already been out on a $90,000 bond for the murder case of the late rapper. His two co-defendants in that case, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are still in jail.

“We were apprised of Govan’s arrest on an unrelated preexisting warrant,” a Shelby County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told FOX 13 Memphis, as caught by AllHipHop. “We are looking into the circumstances. The court will be made aware of the arrest.”

Read More: Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Calls Out The Justice System For Allegedly "Unfair" Murder Trial

Young Dolph Performs In College Park, Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage during the Parking. Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020, in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The constant delays in the Dolph case have been tough on his loved ones. Dolph’s longtime partner, Mia Jaye, previously vented about the situation in a lengthy post on social media. “It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future,” she wrote before adding, “My love’s life was taken… and to be left behind to see NO ONE be held accountable in the court of law for the act… is INSANE…. Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to get a [change of] venue motion, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… witnessed songs be made, defendants enjoying life while on [house arrest]… all while our loved one is 6feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… talk about disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful.” The two share a son named Trey and a daughter named Aria.

For the latest stalking charge, Govan will appear in court on August 20 while the trial for Dolph's murder begins in September. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Dolph on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Dolph Murder Trial Delayed Again As Defense & Prosecution State They Need More Time

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Young Dolph's Official Album Release ConcertMusicYoung Dolph Murder Trial Gets New Start Date508
2021 ONE MusicfestMusicYoung Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Calls Out The Justice System For Allegedly "Unfair" Murder Trial3.5K
Young Dolph In Concert - New York, NYMusicYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Begs Judge To Allow Him To Work21.7K
2021 ONE MusicfestMusicYoung Dolph’s 9-Year-Old Son Launches Clothing Line, "King Of Memphis"4.2K