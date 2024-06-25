Young Dolph's Alleged Murder Organizer Arrested In Separate Case

The alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph's death is in more legal trouble.

Hernandez Govan, who has been accused of ordering a hit on Young Dolph in 2021, was arrested and charged with stalking, driving with a suspended license, and having an improperly mounted license tag in Southaven, Mississippi on Sunday. He posted a $2,250 bail and walked out of DeSoto County Jail. He had already been out on a $90,000 bond for the murder case of the late rapper. His two co-defendants in that case, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are still in jail.

“We were apprised of Govan’s arrest on an unrelated preexisting warrant,” a Shelby County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told FOX 13 Memphis, as caught by AllHipHop. “We are looking into the circumstances. The court will be made aware of the arrest.”

Young Dolph Performs In College Park, Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage during the Parking. Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020, in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The constant delays in the Dolph case have been tough on his loved ones. Dolph’s longtime partner, Mia Jaye, previously vented about the situation in a lengthy post on social media. “It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future,” she wrote before adding, “My love’s life was taken… and to be left behind to see NO ONE be held accountable in the court of law for the act… is INSANE…. Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to get a [change of] venue motion, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… witnessed songs be made, defendants enjoying life while on [house arrest]… all while our loved one is 6feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… talk about disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful.” The two share a son named Trey and a daughter named Aria.