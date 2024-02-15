Young Dolph Murder Suspect Begs Judge To Allow Him To Work

The alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph's murder, Hernandez Govan, wants this accusation to weigh less heavily on him. Moreover, according to AllHipHop, Hernandez Govan filed a request to Judge Jennifer Mitchell, who presides over his case, to ease his house arrest terms to he can find employment. Govan faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges. His current 24-hour house arrest lockdown began with his leave on bond in May of 2023 for $90,000. Govan reportedly wants to find work to support his wife and daughter, something that the court already denied him.

Furthermore, Judge Lee Coffee denied Govan's previous request for this house arrest relaxation. This was due to claims that he violated his bond terms by failing to get permission to travel outside of Shelby County, and doing so anyway. Not only that, but the judge warned Govan was probably at risk of falling victim to a targeted attack thanks to his alleged involvement in Young Dolph's murder. "Memphis Shelby County, Tennessee is the first most violent metropolitan area in the country," Coffee remarked. "This case has generated a substantial amount of publicity, and if you’re running around free… somebody might be trying to kill you."

Young Dolph Performing In Georgia In 2020

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage during the Parking Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Hernandez Govan isn't too concerned with this risk, and simply wants to work to provide for his family. However, it seems like this trial, which is set to begin on June 3 of this year, won't involve too much hometown bias, or at least much less than what suspects feared. Justin Johnson in particular, another suspect in this case, allegedly begged that the jury in this case not be from Memphis to avoid a strong connection to the victim. This is because the rapper's passing was so impactful, shocking, and deeply saddening for the community that jurors from the local area are much less likely to be impartial.

Johnson actually got his wish, and now we're just waiting for the rest of the trial to manifest itself. We can't really guess as to whether the court will be receptive to Govan's request, but we can't image previous precedent paints a pretty picture. As such, it's likely that the outcome of this trial will define them for much of their lives. For more news and the latest updates on the Young Dolph case, stick around on HNHH.

