Young Dolph's Accused Murderer Begs For Non-Memphis Jury

The men accused of killing Young Dolph in 2021 are gearing up for their trials, and one of their attorneys is doing everything in his power to give his client a leg up. According to the Associated Press, an attorney for Justin Johnson, Luke Evans, filed a motion for a venue change earlier this week. He insists that it's the only way to ensure a fair trial. Evans argues that jurors from Memphis could be biased in their decisions, also noting how Young Dolph is “beloved" in the area.

“A jury from somewhere else lacks that personal connection to the crime,” Evans explained. Judge Jennifer Mitchell will rule on the motion later this month, on February 9. Originally scheduled for March of this year, Johnson and his co-defendant Cornelius Smith will now begin their trials in June. They've both previously pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Rapper Young Dolph attends a Party Hosted by Young Dolph at Compound on May 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Another one of the four men charged in Young Dolph's murder, Hernandez Govan, also awaits his trial. He's believed to have been the alleged "mastermind" behind the shooting. Jermarcus Johnson, Justin Johnson's brother, is currently awaiting sentencing after accepting a plea deal. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact.

The late artist's fiancee, Mia Jaye, says that she's displeased with the legal proceedings. “For me to see this play out as if it is some type of entertainment...We got songs being made, but how are these people getting held accountable?" she asked in December. What do you think of Young Dolph's accused killer asking a judge to use jurors outside of Memphis? Do you think the judge should grant his request? What about his claim that a Memphis jury would make the trial less than fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

