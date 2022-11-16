Young Dolph legacy is still thriving after his passing. The Memphis rapper’s life continues to live on through his family, friends and fans. On Tuesday (November 15), the IdaMae Foundation shared that Dolph will be getting his very own day (November 17th). Adolph Thornton Jr. Day of Service will be honored in Tennessee and Georgia.

The IdaMae Foundation will be teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to Memphis. Both organizations will also come together to honor the one-year anniversary of Dolph’s passing.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Young Dolph attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The “Large Amounts” rapper’s sister, Carlisa Brown, released a statement just before the honorable day. “On behalf of the IdaMae Family Foundation and Young Dolph’s family, we will continue the legacy of helping those in need.

Various barber shops nationwide will provide free haircuts and mental health resources between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT and their respective time zones. The Hospitality Hub in Memphis will also give the public free meals and winter kits. The kits will include coats, blankets, socks and gloves. Young Dolph was shot in last year at Makeda’s Bakery.

His partner, Mia Jaye released a statement earlier this week just before the anniversary of the slain rapper’s passing. “Today is a week from the anniversary of me losing Adolph. And this almost year has been the most challenging year I’ve ever had to face in my life. [I’m] trying to be positive about something so messed up. It comes to a breaking point. It’s really just unfair, man.”

