Remembering Young Dolph: His Seven Biggest Hits

It has been two years since the fast-rising Young Dolph was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. His passing was a huge blow to the Hip Hop community, and he’s been sorely missed since. However, the indelible mark that Dolph has left on Memphis, as well as the Hip Hop scene is still largely evident. Besides his undeniable talent, the rapper was also adored for his philanthropic acts.

The rapper had a healthy number of hits in his catalog. As a result, the late Memphis rapper continues to rake in tons of streams across multiple platforms. As we remember the raw and authentic Young Dolph, these seven hits are always worth revisiting.

Read More: Rick Ross Likens The Loss Of Nipsey Hussle & Young Dolph To Tupac & Biggie

7. “1 Hell Of A Life” - Young Dolph & Key Glock

“1 Hell Of A Life” is one of many collaborations by Young Dolph and Key Glock. The song explores themes of sacrifice, as well as the struggles of becoming something from nothing. Here, Young Dolph and Key Glock take turns dropping bars and narrating personal experiences. “1 Hell of a Life” comes off the pair’s collaborative album, Dum And Dummer. The 2019 project eventually led to a sequel, titled Dum And Dummer 2. With just over 40 million streams on Spotify, “1 Hell of a Life” is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs by Young Dolph.

Read More: Key Glock Reflects On Signing With Young Dolph

6. “No Sense” Ft. Key Glock

“No Sense” is another collaboration with Key Glock on this list. The song brings them back to their stomping ground with references to Memphis, Tennessee scattered across the record. “No Sense” is also marked by a pulsating beat and sharp production, fostering an infectious energy that lasts throughout the track. Young Dolph and Key Glock take turns to deliver verses that effortlessly blend braggadocio with authenticity. Currently, the track’s music video has close to 10 million YouTube views.

5. “To Be Honest”

“To Be Honest” comes with one of Dolph’s most popular projects, Rich Slave. As the song's title implies, this track features the Chicago-born rapper simply putting his thoughts out there. He narrates his experiences, coming from living in the “'jects” to being a famous, rich rapper. Over a captivating beat with heavy drums, “To Be Honest” touches on various aspects of life. The rapper also discusses his relationships and journey in the music industry, inviting listeners to engage with him on a deeper level.

4. “On The River” Ft. Wiz Khalifa

“On The River” is a vibrant, energetic track featuring Dolph’s signature gritty delivery. His bars are accompanied by a catchy beat that seamlessly fuses classic Hip Hop beats and trap. The song’s theme suggests a date where the Memphis rapper takes a girl out on a date, and they end up going out to the river. Moreover, Wiz Khalifa also brings his unique swag to the track, and he and Young Dolph spew out cannabis-related lyrics with style.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Talks Young Dolph Being “Super Solid” & Says He May Experiment Outside Of Hip Hop

3. “100 Shots”

“100 Shots” is a track aimed at Dolph’s enemies. The chorus that ends with, “how the f*ck you miss a hunnid shots?” is directed at the people who the Memphis native thought had it out for him. On this track, Young Dolph once again employs braggadocio. Lyrically, he explains that his enemies always miss, but his longevity is proof of his prowess. Released in 2017, “100 Shots” turned out to be a hit in no time. The track has earned millions of streams across platforms, including more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

2. “1 Scale” Ft. G Herbo

With over 111 million streams on Spotify, “1 Scale” is Young Dolph’s most streamed song on the platform. It features heavy trap beats and a lot of references to the streets. The title itself, “1 Scale,” hints at Young Dolph’s and G Herbo’s familiarity with the drug trade; a scale is an important tool for measuring illicit substances. In braggadocious style, familiar with many rap stars, the artists move around the track with great synergy, exchanging tales of their experiences, as well as triumphs in the game. There are also references to expensive clothes, cars, and clothing accessories. All in all, “1 Scale” is a testament to both artists’ growth in their craft and is arguably Young Dolph’s most popular song.

1. “Major” Ft. Key Glock

“Major,” featuring Key Glock is a riveting Young Dolph collaboration that showcases his Memphis style. The song references the drug trade, with both rappers spitting about how much the trade can bring in. Furthermore, the track’s title, “Major,” hints at Dolph’s and Glock’s commitment to making a significant impact in the rap game, and the track’s robust beat does this theme justice. Overall, Key Glock and Young Dolph do well to show off not only their wealth but also their lyrical prowess. “Major” has since been certified Platinum, and peaked atop the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

[via]