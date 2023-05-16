best hits
- MusicTevin Campbell's Most Unforgettable Classic HitsTevin was barely a teenager before he began winning us over with his signature voice. By Demi Phillips
- MusicRemembering Young Dolph: His Seven Biggest HitsIt’s been two years since the Memphis-born star was taken from us. By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Of Too Short's Best Party HitsThe West Coast dirty rap star has quite a number of party-starting hits.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSexyy Red Performs Her Biggest Hits At The 2023 BET Hip-Hop AwardsThe Missouri rapper is going to stick around for a long time. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJazze Pha's 7 Biggest HitsJazze Pha was one of the best producers in the 2000s. Do you remember the hits he produced?By Brandon Simmons