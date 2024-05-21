Anita Baker's 7 Biggest Hits

As far as ballads and love songs go, not many artists have a chokehold over the world quite like Anita Baker. A legend in the quiet storm subgenre, Baker’s music is classified by slow-burning songs that often hit a mind-blowing climax. With her piercing vocals, she arrested generations of R&B and Soul listeners including artists like Lil Wayne. What’s more impressive is that Anita Baker continues to perform her hits to this day.

Speaking of performances though, Anita Baker seemed to have pissed off some aunties. The icon was scheduled to perform at a pre-Mother’s Day Concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sunday, May 11. Unfortunately, about six minutes before she was supposed to come on, the show was canceled. As one can expect, the mothers weren’t having any of it. However, since Baker has yet to acknowledge the ordeal, fans have rallied around her, especially since we don’t know what’s wrong. After all, Anita Baker has blessed us with several hits over the course of her career, including the following seven.

7. “Just Because”

While Rapture set Anita Baker on a pedestal, Giving You the Best That I Got made her untouchable. “Just Because” is a beautiful song that brilliantly shows off her impressive vocal ability. It also stamps her name into the books of the best vocalists of all time. It’s no surprise that “Just Because” has become a wedding staple for couples all around the world.

6. “You Bring Me Joy”

Interestingly, “You Bring Me Joy” was never released as a single. Nonetheless, in any discussion of Anita Baker’s hits, this honorable mention is always met with praise. Despite not charting, “You Bring Me Joy” has continued to melt hearts well into the 2020s. It’s the true definition of a timeless classic, especially as the material speaks for itself. Baker still performs this song religiously, and any attendee at her shows knows that this ballad is sure to bring the house down every single time. After all, who wouldn’t want to hear her sing, “You’re the finest thing I’ve seen in all my life”?

5. “Same Ole Love (365 Days A Year)”

Building on Rapture’s success in 1986, Anita Baker released “Same Ole Love” in 1987. It's one of the more uptempo songs in her discography, but the emotional components of her career are still present. “Same Ole Love (365 Days A Year)” is simply a confessional song, aimed at one’s lover. With the ever-changing world, Baker sings about retaining the wonderful from her partner no matter what. Better yet, she desires this love everyday of the year. What could be more romantic?

4. “No One In The World”

Another one of many hits on Anita Baker’s Rapture is “No One In The World.” The final single off the album is a percussion-assisted love song. It’s haunting, mesmerizing, and Baker’s yearning is felt in her voice. The track was previously released by Dionne Warwick, but Baker’s version was a fuller, more intimate one. It features what is arguably Baker’s most captivating climax, as she makes her claim known over and over again.

3. “Caught Up In The Rapture”

Easily one of Anita Baker’s hits, “Caught Up In The Rapture” is a timeless classic. Starting off with the haunting melody, the quiet storm is like a warm hug on a cold day. Baker’s voice is sultry and smooth, and you can hear every word she’s saying. The second single off her lauded album Rapture, this track is Baker at her finest. It may not have topped the charts, but it’s arguably her most recognizable song.

2. “Giving You The Best That I Got”

If it’s one thing Anita Baker’s hits do, it’s make you feel like the only person in the room. With a deep understanding of musicality, Baker’s voice and lyricism leave any listener feeling warm inside. “Giving You the Best That I Got” was released in 1988 to widespread acclaim. Like most of Anita Baker’s hits, this Grammy-winning song has stood the test of time. Notably, Michael Jordan used to taunt his opponents by singing this song. With assuring lyrics like “I bet everything on my wedding ring,” you really felt as if Baker was deeply in love with you.

1. “Sweet Love”

Anita Baker’s first of many major hits was “Sweet Love.” Honestly, it doesn’t get better than this song for fans of the icon. Baker’s voice is perfection, and the climactic bridge is spellbinding. The track won the Grammy for Best R&B Song in 1987, and remains one of the most memorable songs of the 80s. It’s not an Anita Baker performance is “Sweet Love” isn’t performed, and you can bet the crowd is bopping along with her.

