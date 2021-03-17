Anita Baker
- MusicLil Wayne Listens To This Classic Artist To Calm Him Down Before ShowsIt's kind of surprising to learn about this Weezy ritual, but it shouldn't be; after all, who doesn't get down with a little bit of soul?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBabyface Breaks Silence On Anita Baker "Feud"Babyface speaks out on why he got fired from Baker's tour.By Jake Lyda
- MusicAnita Baker Removes Babyface From Tour After His Fanbase Bullies Her OnlineAnita Baker is removing Babyface from her ongoing tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicAnita Baker & Lil Wayne Have Heartwarming Moment At Her ConcertWayne sampled one of Baker's tracks on his song "Best Thing Yet," and it's clear he's a huge fan of the R&B legend.By Erika Marie
- MusicAnita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Acquire Her MastersAnita Baker gave Chance The Rapper a shout out at a recent concert for helping her gain ownership of her masters.
By Aron A.
- MusicAnita Baker Regains Masters; Gives Fans OK To Stream MusicAnita Baker says fans can go back to streaming her music.By Milca P.
- MusicAnita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Streaming Her Music In Fight With Label Over MastersThe R&B legend is looking to regain control of her music.By Alycia Williams