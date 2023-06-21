R&B singer-songwriters Babyface and Anita Baker have alleged beef. After being unceremoniously cut from Baker’s Songstress tour, Babyface went on the Jason Lee Show to clear the air. The tour, which is celebrating the 40-year anniversary of Anita Baker’s debut album, had Babyface as an opening act. However, due to multiple issues, Baker thought it necessary to cut him from the show.

According to Babyface, one of his last appearances in the show was rife with technical difficulties. From Baker’s point of view, he constantly went over his allotted time, causing her to start very late. In Newark, NJ, technical failures shortened the show, leading to the decision to give the remaining time to Anita. Fans of the male musician reportedly cyberbullied Baker, upset about his limited stage time. Combine outraged fans with an opening act going beyond his time, and it was enough for Baker to pull the plug.

Read more: Babyface Puts His Spin On Chrisean Rock’s “Vibe” Song

How Babyface Feels About Anita Baker

OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 05: Singer Anita Baker onstage during the 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Despite his fans being overtly critical of Baker, making her out to be a villain, Babyface seems unfazed about it all. “First of all, I have no problem being a support act for Anita Baker,” he says in a video clip of the Jason Lee Show. “I have that much love and respect for her art.” He also clarifies that it was always her show and that it was never a co-headliner situation. The full interview dropped on Revolt TV yesterday, so we can get more insight into what he thinks about his fans cyberbullying Baker and what he’s going to do with his newly found free time.

Babyface is an R&B icon with over 40 years of music output. He released an album in 2022, Girls Night Out, his first one in seven years. As for Anita Baker, she’s still busy after all these years. In addition to the Songstress Tour, she performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s NFC East Championship Game for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Rolling Stone has Baker ranked number 92 on their list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Read more: “Snooze” Co-Writer Babyface Says He Has More Songs With SZA

[Via]