Babyface has released a statement responding to Anita Baker removing him from her ongoing The Songstress Tour. The decision was made after Babyface’s fans allegedly bullied Baker on Twitter for cutting the singer’s set from her tour stop at the Prudential Center in May. Technical difficulties caused the show to be shortened.

“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from The Songstress Tour,” Babyface said in the statement posted to social media. He further added: “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Singer Babyface performs onstage during the Full. Circle tour at The Fox Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Baker made the announcement earlier in the day, writing on Twitter that the decision was made for her own safety. “After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest[heart emoji]/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety, I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made,” she said.

When Babyface’s fans began complaining about his set being cut on social media, Baker appeared to call on him for support. “When A friend, is being attacked, by Your friends?… because, of Mis-information/fake news And, You have an Opportunity, to Say Something/Correct it? … It’s A Nice, thing, It’s the Right thing to do. Reputation, Peace & Safety Matters,” she tweeted. She also wrote that the cyberbullying won’t stop her. Check out Babyface’s following statement below.

Babyface Responds To Anita Baker

Without Babyface, Baker will continue on The Songstress tour with upcoming stops in Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, as well as Atlantic City, and more over the next several months. The shows commemorate the 40th anniversary of her debut album of the same name.

